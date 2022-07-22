WhatsApp releases tool that allows you to hide your “online” status

Sometimes, what we want most is to browse social networks without them being able to identify that we are online. In WhatsApp, for example, the status is visible to the user’s contacts.

Thinking about users’ privacy, the messenger started testing a feature that allows you to hide the notification “online”, so you won’t be bothered by someone when you realize you’re active on the messaging platform.

How the new feature should work

According to WABetaInfo’s disclosure, the new setting will allow the user to change the “Online” status, just like the “Last seen” feature currently works.

In the “last seen”, you can choose:

“Everyone”: so that everyone knows this information;

“My Contacts”: so that only your contacts know;

“My contacts except”: so that specific people have access;

“Nobody”: so that nobody knows about your last view.

In the “online” status, in short, the user will have the same options as in the “last seen” configuration. The site also points out that when enabling the new possibility, the inverse option will also be applied.

However, the option is not yet available to the general public, as it is in the testing phase. However, the expectation is that it will soon be implemented in the Android and iOS versions of the messenger.

