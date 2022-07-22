WhatsApp releases tool that allows you to hide your “online” status

Sometimes, what we want most is to browse social networks without them being able to identify that we are online. In WhatsApp, for example, the status is visible to the user’s contacts.
Thinking about users’ privacy, the messenger started testing a feature that allows you to hide the notification “online”, so you won’t be bothered by someone when you realize you’re active on the messaging platform.
How the new feature should work
According to WABetaInfo’s disclosure, the new setting will allow the user to change the “Online” status, just like the “Last seen” feature currently works.
In the “last seen”, you can choose:
- “Everyone”: so that everyone knows this information;
- “My Contacts”: so that only your contacts know;
- “My contacts except”: so that specific people have access;
- “Nobody”: so that nobody knows about your last view.
In the “online” status, in short, the user will have the same options as in the “last seen” configuration. The site also points out that when enabling the new possibility, the inverse option will also be applied.
However, the option is not yet available to the general public, as it is in the testing phase. However, the expectation is that it will soon be implemented in the Android and iOS versions of the messenger.
Check out 7 tricks to be invisible on WhatsApp
While the functionality is not released, users can resort to the following services:
- via the notification bar: through the notification bar it is possible to read and even reply to messages in a few words, without entering the platform;
- Activating airplane mode: accessing WhatsApp with the cell phone in airplane mode allows the user to be offline, since the internet connection has an interruption;
- By the Unseen app: the tool makes it possible for the user to be invisible in the Whatsappeven with the messenger open on the cell phone screen;
- Interrupting internet connection: by disabling the mobile internet, WhatsApp can be accessed even offline. In this way, messages answered in this period will be forwarded when the internet is re-established;
- Through the Flychat app: this platform connects to the messaging application allowing notifications to appear in balloons, which can be read and replied to without accessing WhatsApp on the screen.
- By WA Web Plus For WhatsApp: exclusively used by those who use the web version of the messenger. The program allows you to “hide the online” from active users through the browser.
- Through WA Bubble For Chat: finally, through this program it is possible to send messages without opening the Whatsapp. Just access the platform through it on your cell phone.