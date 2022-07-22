When can I watch The Batman on Prime Video for free?

The Batman – the Robert Pattinson-led Dark Knight reboot from director Matt Reeves – will release Wednesday, July 27 on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming service announced on Friday. The latest DC superhero movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It’s two more dubs – namely Kannada and Malayalam – than The Batman has achieved on the big screen in India. There is no information on what the maximum resolution available on Prime Video will be. Going by the recent releases of Warner Bros. on the Amazon OTT platform, I think The Batman is restricted to full-HD, with Warner restricting 4K printing to video-on-demand platforms.

Released in theaters worldwide on March 4, The Batman hits streaming nearly five months later – 20 weeks and 5 days, or 145 days to be precise – since its theatrical debut. (That’s a similar window when compared to Warner Bros.’s most recent major release before Batman: The Matrix Resurrections. The fourth Matrix movie, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning in the lead, hit streaming 141 days later. The Batman has been available for home viewing previously in glorious 4K HDR – on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies and YouTube Movies – since April 18, just six weeks after theaters.

The gap between The Batman theaters and streaming could have been smaller if HBO Max had been available in India. DC’s latest superhero movie has been released on the Warner Bros.-owned streaming platform. Discovery in the US on the same day – April 18 – as its video-on-demand debut in India. Additionally, The Batman is available in 4K HDR on HBO Max. Batman fans in India had to wait longer to rewatch Pattinson’s Dark Knight and Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman face off against Paul Dano’s Riddler as many times as they want. And it is highly likely that the best version of the movie is still behind a paywall – Rs. 690 / Rs. 720 for digital purchases — next week. On 4K Blu-ray, The Batman costs Rs. 2,199.

The Batman will be released Wednesday, July 27 on Prime Video in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Not to be confused with the version of the DC movie that is already available on Prime Video – this one is only rentable, although it does offer 4K resolution. Starting July 27, The Batman will be included with your Amazon Prime membership.

source – gadgets360.com