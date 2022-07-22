Who is and how does Fausto Vera play, midfielder who can strengthen Corinthians | Corinthians

Corinthians has prioritized signing free players or on loan since Duilio Monteiro Alves took over the club’s presidency at the beginning of last year, but is willing to open its coffers to have Fausto Vera, a 22-year-old defensive midfielder, who belongs to Argentinos Juniors.

In the first investment, Corinthians offered 4 million dollars (about R$ 22 million). However, on the Argentine side, it is said that the transfer can be closed for more than R$ 33 million.

This Friday, the president of Argentinos Juniors, Cristian Malaspina, arrives in São Paulo to meet with Timão in search of a financial agreement.

But, after all, why is the alvinegra board willing to pay so much money for reinforcements? Who is Fausto Vera and how does he play?

– He is a central midfielder with a lot of presence, good posture, over 1.80m and good game. He is very complete. He has quality, arrival in the area and has scored a few goals. Despite being young, he is a leader on the field, captaining Argentinos Juniors in a few games. Boca recently wanted to hire him, but it was impossible because of his appreciation, which makes the deal unfeasible for Argentine clubs – reports Mariano Daniel Grosman, reporter for the sports channel TyC, from Argentina.

– In addition, those who know him emphasize his professionalism and intelligence not only on, but also off the field – completes the journalist.

Fausto Vera is 22 years old and belongs to Argentinos Juniors

Full name: Fausto Mariano Vera

Fausto Mariano Vera Age: 22 years old (3/26/2000)

22 years old (3/26/2000) Favorite foot: Right

Right Height: 1.84m

1.84m Weight: 79 kg

79 kg Titles: Pan American Games (2019) and Pre-Olympic Games (2020), both with the U-23 team

Born in Hurlingham, Greater Buenos Aires, Fausto Vera was revealed by Argentinos Juniors and debuted as a professional in late 2018, when he was 18 years old.

Gradually, he established himself in the team and also gained space in the base selections.

In addition to good marking power, he likes to drive the ball and approach the area, also scoring some goals. The last two were scored last week, in the 3-1 victory over Barracas Central, away from home. Started in the nine games of the current edition of the Argentine Championship, he has scored three times, provided an assist and has an average of two tackles and 41 correct passes per game.

Heatmap of Fausto Vera in the Argentinian Championship

Absolute starter, he is the Argentinos Juniors athlete who has played the most minutes in the championship and in the national cups. In total, there are 27 games, with four goals and four assists, in addition to five yellow cards received.

The good performance makes Vera coveted by clubs in Europe for some years now. He was speculated at Torino, Italy, Club Brugge, Belgium, and CSKA, Russia. According to the president of Argentinos Juniors, Corinthians is disputing the player with Genk, from Belgium.

Even another selection has its eyes on the steering wheel. It explains: as Vera is the grandson of Paraguayans, he could become naturalized to defend the “Albirroja”. According to the website “Nación Media”, the possibility would have been raised by Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Paraguay’s coach, who is Argentine.

The midfielder was at the Tokyo Olympics, but has not yet been called up to the Argentina national team.

Earlier this week, he talked about the possibility of transferring and taking greater heights in his career:

“If I have the possibility to take a leap in my career, to be able to grow, which is something I want, it could be the way,” he told TyC Sports.

– If there is a possibility of leaving, it is good for me and for the club, but I want to grow, obviously – he added.

Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, confirmed his interest in Vera in an interview with ge, but adopted a cautious tone.

The search for a midfielder takes place after the club has been, for a period, with few options in midfield. Paulinho, a midfielder hired earlier this year, suffered a knee injury and underwent surgery. He won’t be back until next season.

Currently, coach Vítor Pereira has Maycon, Du Queiroz, Cantillo, Xavier and Roni available for the sector.



