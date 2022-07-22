Why does the heat wave in Europe worry the world?

This week, 21 European countries issued extreme heat warnings. London recorded a record temperature of 43°C. The heat wave, which causes fires and has already left hundreds of victims, is very different from the Brazilian summer due to the dry climate and urban infrastructure in Europe.

Credit: ESA/DisclosureWhy is Europe’s heat wave worrying the world?

It is an illusion to think that this record temperature would be normal in Rio de Janeiro or Salvador. In Brazil, even when the thermometers are high, the humidity in the air reduces the incidence of dehydration and heat stroke.

Another point is the urban structural difference. The locations were designed to go through harsh winters, with central heating in buildings, for example.

In parts of Europe, used to the cold, it is not so common to have space coolers in the home, such as fans. It is estimated that less than 5% of English homes have air conditioning.

#EFFIS Fire Danger Forecast for 22 July 🔥Very Extreme Danger in several areas of #Extremadura, #CastillaYLéon, #CastillaLaMancha and Community of #Madrid in #Spain 🇪🇸 🔥Extreme Danger forecasted in areas of:

🇵🇹🇪🇸🇫🇷🇮🇹🇬🇷🇨🇾🇵🇱🇭🇺🇷🇴🇷🇸🇸🇮🇭🇷🇧🇦🇲🇪🇦🇱🇲🇪🇦🇱🇲

The company Network Rail Limited, responsible for the London rail network, reported that the high temperatures expanded and deformed the tracks, which were designed to withstand less than 30ºC.

The road through Cambridge was closed to traffic after the asphalt deformed in several spots.

London firefighters have had the busiest days since the Second World War.

Half of Europe is at risk of drought due to prolonged lack of rain. Public swimming pools announced the closure, as well as fountains, sidewalks and subways. Companies gave employees time off.

In Portugal, a country with just over 10 million inhabitants, high temperatures caused the death of more than a thousand people. Portuguese authorities have placed 35 cities in the interior on high fire alert.

In Spain, more than 500 people lost their lives and there are many outbreaks of fire.

Panic moments on the Madrid-Ferrol train at the height of Zamora-Sanabria, 9:30 am. The train continued on the tray after a few minutes stopped. @renfe @adif @lavozdegalicia pic.twitter.com/YXcuBXlIJQ — Francisco Seoane Pérez (@PacoSeoanePerez) July 18, 2022

Italy is experiencing the most severe drought in 70 years, with temperatures above 40°C.

Since records began in 1880, June 2022 has tied with 2020 as the warmest in history. The lows, however, surpassed the previous record in England: from 23.9°C, in 1990, to 25°C.

“Don’t Look Up” in Real Life

An unusual conversation on British television was compared to a scene from the movie “Don’t Look Up”. In the Netflix film, astronomers Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) accidentally discover that a comet is about to collide with Earth and try to warn everyone of the disaster.

In one of these attempts to alert the world, the two scientists go to a TV show, but the problem becomes a joke and is minimized by the presenters. On GB News, after a weatherman spoke about the approaching heat wave, the news anchor acted as seen in the film. Watch the video:

The shared images showing the heat wave affecting Europe are really impressive, as the meteorologist claims in the British news.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has been warning for some time that we are living in the warmest period of the last 125,000 years.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the frequency, duration and intensity of the increase in temperature indicate the relationship of human action with global warming.