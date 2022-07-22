Windows 11 gets build 25163 with changes to taskbar and file sharing

THE Microsoft released yesterday, Wednesday (20), build 25163 of Windows 11 for members of the Windows Insider testing program. The main highlights of the new version are some changes to the taskbar and file sharing. With the new build, the system received a kind of extension in the taskbar with an ellipsis icon. When clicking on it, the user visualizes the open applications that did not fit in the conventional space of the bar.

Therefore, through this icon it is possible to access the other open programs through a secondary bar positioned just above the traditional one. Microsoft highlighted that the novelty comes to meet users who need more space. The developer’s goal is to make the system even more productive by facilitating access to multiple applications. the r iconethics appears automatically when the available space on the taskbar is already filled.

Sharing features have also been improved in build 25163. According to Microsoft, discovery of nearby devices for sharing files from the desktop, File Explorer, Photos, Snipping Tool and the Xbox app has been improved. One Drive has also been added as a destination for a file that can be sharedit is enough that the user is logged into a Microsoft account. Traditional improvements and bug fixes have also been added in this new version.

