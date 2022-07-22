Windows 11 tests new feature in the taskbar for those who use many apps

A new update to the Windows 11 Insider Dev Channel tests a feature that can be very helpful for users with multiple apps open at the same time on the system, as well as users with smaller screens. The “overflow” – as it is called in English – brings together some of your open programs in one place to improve your organization.

It’s a very simple feature, but it can help a lot. As you open applications and programs in Windows, they are placed on the taskbar for quick navigation. After a certain number, it doesn’t fit anymore, so it can be difficult to switch between them without using shortcuts like alt+tab or win+tab.

Image shows example of how overflow works.Source: Microsoft

The overflow gathers the programs that are “left over” in an icon with three dots. By clicking on the icon, the apps appear grouped in a small floating window. Clicking on any of them or outside the window causes the options to collapse back into the icon.

This is the main highlight of the latest Windows 11 update for insiders, known as Preview Build 25163. The update also brings other news, especially in system file sharing functions. You can check details in the full post, on the official Windows blog.