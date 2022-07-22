With a defined business model, Galoppo is close to São Paulo

Giualiano Galoppo is getting closer and closer to being announced as a new reinforcement for São Paulo. The club has already defined the business model to enable the arrival of the Argentine, who is only waiting for the finalization of financial adjustments between Tricolor and Banfield to embark towards the capital of São Paulo.

São Paulo will have specific sponsors to hire Giuliano Galoppo. Unable to make large investments, the club sought help in the market to meet the financial demands of Banfield, owner of the economic rights of the 23-year-old Argentine midfielder.

As it is a young player, with potential for appreciation, São Paulo should acquire 100% of its economic rights. Galoppo would arrive to fill the gap left by Gabriel Sara, sold to Norwich, from England.

Small financial adjustments are needed for the business to be consecrated. However, there is a consensus that the final talks are heading towards a positive outcome. São Paulo has been in contact with Banfield and Galoppo’s staff for some time and has already had important negotiations with both parties.

Contrary to what was reported by the Argentine press, São Paulo will not pay 8 million dollars (R$ 42 million) to hire Giuliano Galoppo, a value considered by the board as far above the club’s financial reality, even counting on partners to make the transfer possible. of the Argentinian.

Opposite movement to the signing of Daniel Alves

The hiring of Giuliano Galoppo has one thing in common with that of Daniel Alves, in 2019: help from investors. But this time São Paulo is certain that it will not contract another million-dollar debt for not having the financial conditions to bear the costs of the operation alone.

In the case of Daniel Alves, São Paulo first entered into an agreement with the athlete and his managers and then ran after sponsorships and investors to bear the high cost of having him in the squad.

With Galoppo the opposite happened. The negotiation between São Paulo and Banfield has been dragging on precisely because the tricolor board decided to make the Argentine’s arrival financially viable to, then, close the deal.

Giuliano Galoppo is seen by São Paulo’s coaching staff as a very versatile midfielder, capable of playing the roles of first and second midfielder, as well as a more advanced midfielder. He also stands out for being used to scoring goals. This season, for example, the Argentine has scored eight times in 27 matches, as well as two assists.

Leave your comment