With confirmed reinforcements, Grêmio projects the biggest audience of the Arena in Serie B against Ponte Preta | Guild

Grêmio’s match against Ponte Preta, Saturday, at the Arena, should have the biggest audience of the team in this Series B. This Thursday, the club announced that almost 19 thousand tickets have already been sold and the public expectation has risen to 38 thousand fans.

So far, Grêmio played nine games as home team in Serie B. The biggest audience was registered in the 2-0 victory against Sampaio Corrêa, for the 13th round, with just over 30 thousand grêmio.

The big attraction of this Saturday’s confrontation should be the re-debut of Lucas Leiva. The midfielder, who returns to Grêmio after 15 years, was regularized in the BID (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF this Thursday and is available to coach Roger Machado.

1 of 1 Grêmio fans at the Arena — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Disclosure Grêmio fans at the Arena — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Disclosure

In addition to him, midfielder Thaciano and striker Guilherme, other players who join the Grêmio squad this season, are also able to re-debut with the tricolor shirt. The presence of the three reinforcements in the starting lineup, however, is not yet confirmed.

The duel against Ponte Preta takes place at 4:30 pm this Saturday, for the 20th round of Série B, the first of the return. With 33 points, Grêmio occupies the fourth position, five points ahead of the fifth place.

The audiences of Guild in Serie B:

Gremio 0x1 Chapecoense: 23,500 people

Gremio 3×1 Guarani: 22,649 people

Guild 2×0 CRB 17,739 people

Grêmio 0x0 Criciúma: 10,824 people

Gremio 2×0 Novorizontino: 12,357 people

Grêmio 2×0 Sampaio Corrêa: 30,767 people

Gremio 1×0 Londrina: 11,791 people

Guild 2×0 Nautical: 23,879 people

Grêmio 3×0 Tombense: 24,093 people