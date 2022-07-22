With Kang, titles may have been revealed

The Infinity Saga ended through Avengers: Endgame, the last production with the team was a great worldwide success. The continuation has become the great desire of the fans, and it may have been confirmed.

Avengers: Secret Wars and the Kang Dynasty (Secret Wars and The Kang Dynasty in the original) would be the name of the long-awaited MCU sequels. On the social network Reddit, the information was shared.

In the article by The Direct, it is highlighted that this is a patent registration leak carried out by Marvel Studios in Europe.

Rumors about both titles now become more and more concrete, if we have Kang’s Dynasty and Secret Wars, they could happen in Marvel’s most popular franchise.

More about Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is a 2019 superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and part of the MCU.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the film features a cast that includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson , Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

In the film, the surviving members of the Avengers and their allies try to reverse the destruction caused by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers movies can now be watched on Disney+. Avengers 5 has yet to be officially confirmed.

