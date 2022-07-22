With provocation to Flamengo, Botafogo announces hiring of Luís Henrique

O Botafogo announced the return of Luis Henrique on Thursday night. With the right to provoke Flamengo, a club that was also interested in the striker, Alvinegro made official the hiring of the 20-year-old player on social media.







It is worth remembering that the Rubro-Negro was also interested and came close to signing the playerbut Glorioso arrived and negotiated directly with Olympique de Marseille-FRA, getting the release.

In the ad, the background music is “Debaixo do Meu Chapéu”, by Zeca Pagodinho. The striker celebrated the deal with Glorioso.

– I’m in charge of my destiny. Luís Castro called me and I chose to go home – said the player.

Luís Henrique arrives on loan until July 2023 at Glorioso. Alvinegro has a fixed purchase option with Olympique de Marseille at the end of the period.

