Women to power! The 6 Shows Any Feminist Won’t Want to Miss

Television is not, and cannot be, just a place of entertainment. It is essential that the magic box alerts us to the problems of society, even if through fictional and often dramatized stories.

The feminist struggle needs to continue to gain ground, there is still a long way to go. Another way to communicate, learn and enlighten people about feminism and feminist concerns in the world today is through television series.

With that in mind, we went to analyze the television series in which the woman assumes the main role. These are stories that can alert us to the types of problems that society faces, often showing how fragile freedom is.

I May Destroy You

While this series accurately portrays the trauma of sexual assault, it provides vital lessons in the rape narrative, a masterclass led by Michael Coel, who takes the lead role in the plot and is also the author of I May Destroy You.

High Fidelity

A woman who recently separates from her partner and ventures out into the world to try to figure out which way to go in life. It may seem like a cliché, but this series is about the various layers of the human being and how we can truly know each other. The search for new love is just a detail, nothing more.

unbelievable

Based on a true story about a teenager who is accused of lying about rape. For that reason alone, this is a horrible description, but to give us hope, it’s the resilience of the detectives in charge who do everything they can to make sure the real story is heard. A lesson to remember later.

Fleabag

It’s hard to find a female character who proudly embraces her flaws, mistakes and tragedies. But in Fleabag we find this woman who at the same time deals with a life in a complex and hilarious way. An accurate portrait of what it’s like to be a woman, especially in the early years of adulthood.

The Handmaid’s Tale

June, who is played by Elisabeth Moss, is a woman whose freedom was stolen from her, all this due to a new dictatorship that has taken over the US (with so many political movements, I even feel a shiver down my spine when I remember this series). Although all women’s freedoms were in check, in this series, the union of all of them reminds us that the path is precisely that, in union.

Grace & Frankie

In this series, the titular characters have their lives turned upside down after their husbands leave them (to start a gay relationship with each other). The ups and downs of these two women’s friendship, as well as the ups and downs of searching for a new post-marriage life (including work and love), are so well demonstrated that they can make you laugh and cry in less than 20 minutes.