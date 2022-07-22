Work by Brazilian artist causes controversy in Portugal | Brazil

Reproduction – 07.22.2022 Brazilian artist says he was the target of xenophobia because of banner mounted on exhibition in Lisbon

A flag made by the Brazilian artist Rodrigo Ribeiro Saturnino became the subject of controversy in Portugal when it was exhibited in the Interferes show at the Lisbon Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology. With the words “It wasn’t discovery, it was slaughter”, the work provoked a strong reaction by touching a sensitive point for Portuguese and Brazilian national identity.

The Brazilian, who has three other pieces in the exhibition and describes his work as decolonial and anti-racist, says he received insults on social media because of the track:

“People somehow end up attacking my work and attacking my work in a very aggressive way, with a lot of hate and a lot of xenophobia”, says Saturnino, who has lived in the country since 2007, when he moved to do a master’s degree.

This is a shame and an offense to Portugal and its history. The last few days have been illuminating the danger of doing nothing to stop exaggerations and nonsense. Dear MATT director, this is not art, this is a lie and an offense to the Portuguese. pic.twitter.com/mkQpeoaskE — Bruno Filipe Costa (@bfc1975) July 19, 2022

The play received criticism from Portuguese Bruno Felipe Costa, from the conservative CDS – PP party, who on social media said he considered the Brazilian’s work as “a shame and an offense to Portugal and its history”.

Also on the networks, a professor of law at the University of Lisbon said that the MAAT “displays exhibitions of the most hateful and scurvy extreme left-wing ideological rubbish that are an insult to Portugal” and called for a boycott of the contemporary art museum.







Other pieces in the exhibition also address the theme of the Great Navigations. One of them, also by the Brazilian, is a short video that shows an implosion of the Padrão dos Descobrimentos, a monument located in Lisbon and honoring historical figures of Portuguese maritime expansion.

Saturnino says he already expected a similar reaction. According to the artist, the very presence of the work in the exhibition, which was his suggestion, had to receive the approval of the MAAT direction.

“What I found interesting is that the proposal came from me and there was this moment of internal debate, of concern about how the museum would position itself. It would be a political statement for the museum to welcome that piece into that space”, reflects Rodrigo Saturnino.

The track was exhibited for the first time in October 2021, during an event at Largo Residências, a cultural association in Lisbon. Saturnino says that he used a piece of fabric that was left over from another piece to make the work:

“It was a phrase that I had already used in the street through lambe-lambe, a work I did here in Lisbon pasting several phrases with a decolonial connotation”, says the Brazilian.

The banner was exposed on the balcony of the building, at a height that prevented those passing through the street from pulling and destroying the work.

“He stayed there for three days. The reactions were very varied. People passed on the street and shouted. I remember a man who shouted very loudly that it was a shame, that tax money was being spent on that kind of thing. But there were other people who made signs of support and said they agreed with that (the track)”, recalls Saturnino.

