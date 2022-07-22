Xiaomi 13 with release forecast, Apple iPhone against Gradient and more | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that happened in the last few days in another edition of Duty TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s edition, we commented on the release date of the new folding phones from Samsung and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, forecast for the announcement of the Xiaomi 13 line, another chapter of the legal battle between Apple and Gradiente, leaked images of the Zenfone 9 and Crunchyroll subscription price reduction in Brazil. Missed any of these news? Then keep scrolling down to see what happened.

Samsung confirms launch of new foldables





After many rumors and leaks, Samsung has confirmed the release date of its new foldable phones: August 10th. And she did more than that, also showing a little bit of the look of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the invitation to the conference and even opening a pre-order for new phones, smartwatches and headphones. This practically confirms that the new Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 will be accompanied by other products in the Galaxy ecosystem, with the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro watches and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headset being commented on for some time now. In addition to the official information, in recent days we have also had the leak of images of the two new Samsung phones, reinforcing that both should bring only polishes to the look already seen in 2021. In the case of the Z Flip 4, the outer screen will be slightly larger and the hinge a little more discreet, with the sides being slightly flatter than on the Z Flip 3. It should initially be offered in four colors, lavender, blue, black and cream, but a Bespoke edition is expected to be released in some countries with over a thousand possible combinations. The Z Fold 4 should have a little more notable changes, the main one being the change in the aspect ratio of the screens. With this, the device should be a little lower and wider than its predecessor, which will help especially when typing with the external screen. It should arrive in three colors: black, blue and cream.

Qualcomm marks launch of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2





Another that took advantage of the week to confirm its big launch of the year was Qualcomm, which officially announced the date when the Snapdragon Summit will take place, where we will see the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 being presented. The event will take place between the 15th and 17th of November in Hawaii, being about 15 days earlier than the company’s normally scheduled. It is not known why, but it is probably eager to leave the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 behind and focus on the next generation already made from the beginning by TSMC. Information about Qualcomm’s new chipset is still scarce, but rumors point to a new four-group core organization, which in theory can bring up to 15% more efficiency than the previous generation with 30% greater performance. Whether this will be confirmed or not, we’ll need a few more months to find out.

Gradiente loses one more against Apple for iPhone brand





Gradiente has been fighting a real battle against Apple for years for the title of owner of the “iPhone” brand, and it has just had another chapter. In a favorable opinion to Apple, the Attorney General of the Republic Augusto Aras informed the STF that the use of the iPhone brand must be exclusive to Tim Cook’s company. For those who don’t remember, the Brazilian brand claims that it has a registration for the “G Gradiente Iphone” dated from the year 2000, even though it was only accepted by the INPI in 2008. Apple, on the other hand, contests the owner of Gradiente by stating that the “iPhone” brand has been used by the company since 1998. A curious point is the way in which both brands are written, since in the case of Gradiente the iPhone has a capital “i” and a small “p”, while in the case of Apple it is the opposite. Anyway, the soap opera is far from over, and the case will still be analyzed by the STF.

Zenfone 9 has leaked images





ASUS will present the Zenfone 9 on the 28th of July, and after the video of the presentation was leaked, it was time for some rendered images to give a good idea of ​​what we can expect from the brand’s next top-of-the-line compact phone. Following what had already been commented on in previous rumors, the Zenfone 9 appears with two huge rear cameras positioned directly over the back cover, where there are also inscriptions such as 50 megapixel resolution and “gimbal stabilization”, indicating the use of a similar technology. with Vivo. The front shows a camera with a hole in the upper left corner, and you can also see that the Zenfone 9 will have a P2 input for headphones, stereo audio and a straight-sided body. The images show the phone only in black, which has a matte finish, but probably a white version should also be released. Among the confirmed points for the Zenfone 9 are also the IP68 certification, 5.9-inch screen with a rate of 120 Hz, side fingerprint reader and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor.

Crunchyroll lowers subscription prices in Brazil





Anyone who likes to watch anime and other Asian productions probably knows Crunchyroll, a streaming service focused on otakus. While companies like Netflix and Amazon increase the price of their subscription, however, Crunchyroll went against the grain and announced a price reduction for Brazil. The reduction will be seen in both the Fan and Megafan plans, as a way for the company to “create consistency between subscriptions carried out through different channels, such as the website, mobile media and other devices, in each region”, according to the statement. As a result, the plans now start at R$14.99 per month for the Fan and R$19.99 for the Mega Fan. The new prices are already in effect for new subscriptions.

Xiaomi 13 gets launch forecast



