Xiaomi launches smart air purifier in Brazil; meet

THE Xiaomi presented, last Thursday (21), the Xiaomi 4 Litean intelligent air purifier capable of filter 99.97% of particles from the and provide cleaner air for the user. The launch marks the company’s debut in this segment.

The device retains 99% of viruses, bacteria, fungi, dust, pollen, gases and odors in the air, making the environment more pleasant. The model’s intelligent system captures particles at up to 360m³/h*, providing 6000L of clean air per minute.

Internally, the Xiaomi 4 Lite has a triple layer filtration to capture small residues down to 0.3µm. There is also an active carbon filter, which allows the removal of harmful gases emitted by household products. The filtration compartment also has the efficiency to last about 12 months.

Xiaomi/Disclosure

As a smart air purifier, the 4 Lite has connecting to an app via smartphone, which among other functions, warns when it is necessary to change the filter; Allows you to configure the air quality as per the user’s need and has parental control lock. The device also supports voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa.

The purifier is shaped like a tower with only 53 centimeters in height. The design is minimalist, ideal for placing the device in corners or near the bed. It is possible to check the status of the environment through a LED screen on the front of the device, which emits noises of only 33 dB, being a very silent option at night.

Xiaomi 4 Lite is now available on the company’s official website for R$ 1,839, and is an advanced option to inhibit allergies and respiratory crises.