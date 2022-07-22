Zac Efron posts photo in front of East High and High School Musical fans go crazy

Actor Zac Efron took fans by surprise when he posted a photo in front of the famous High School Musical school

Zac Efron (34) moved High School Musical fans this Friday, the 22nd, by sharing a photo in front of East High School, the school where the film was filmed.

The actor posed on the facade of the school, which was the setting for the films, and activated the nostalgia of the public who followed the Disney saga.

“You don’t… Forget about me”wrote the eternal Troy Bolton in the publication’s caption.

It didn’t take long for netizens to fill the comments. “Once a Wildcat, Always a Wildcat”, “For the love of god what is this????”, “My whole childhood”, “It was all I needed to see today”fired.

And of course Zac’s visit there caught the attention of fans, even more so after Vanessa Hudgens (33) also stop by the school and record a video.

ZAC EFRON REVEALS HE WANTS TO RETURN TO THE HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL FRANCHISE

Will Troy Bolton return? This week, actor Zac Efron revealed in an interview with the American channel E! that he has a desire to return to the High School Musical franchise. When asked if he would be interested in returning to the Disney musical film universe, Zac replied, “Of course. Really. To have the opportunity, anyway, to go back and work with that team would be wonderful. My heart is still there. amazing, I hope it happens.”

