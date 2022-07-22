Zac Efron Visits High School Musical High School, Fans Speculate About Cast Reunion

In addition to the Troy Bolton interpreter, Vanessa Hudgens also paid a visit to East High in late June.

After Vanessa Hudgens, it was Zac Efron’s turn to rock the web with a visit to East High, the school in which High School Musical takes place. The Ted Bundy: The Irresistible Face of Evil actor shared a record in front of the school on his Instagram and fans are already on social media asking for a reunion of the original cast.

“Don’t you… Forget about me”, wrote the interpreter of Troy Bolton in the post’s caption, which means “don’t forget me” in free translation. “I hope this means you and Vanessa will be guest stars on HSMTMTS,” commented one user referring to the musical series with Olivia Rodrigo.

Even with recent productions of High School Musical, fans took to social media to ask for a Disney production with the original cast, which also features Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman.

At the end of June, Vanessa Hudgens also visited East High and published the record on her Instagram with a video to the sound of Breaking Free, a song that Gabriela sings with her romantic partner in the first film. As if the nostalgia of the publication was not enough, the actress even wrote a very deep caption.

“Do you remember kindergarten, when you met a kid and you didn’t know anything about them, then ten seconds later you were playing like you were best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?” Hudgens said.

In an interview with E! News in May of this year, Zac Efron stated that he would be up to doing something again for the High School Musical franchise. “Of course, of course. I mean, seriously, to have the opportunity to work with that team again anyway would be pretty awesome. Yes, my heart is still there. That would be amazing, I hope it happens.”