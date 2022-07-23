10 Best Psychological Thriller Movies on Netflix

A psychological thriller film can have other themes in parallel, such as horror, drama and even humor. What sets these productions apart from the traditional, however, is that they leave marks on our heads.

Psychological thriller movie plots can be disturbing, intriguing and intense, while moving us with a story that is family, romance, crime or simply everyday life. Currently, it is very easy to find titles that explore the genre on streaming platforms, earning their own category.

On Netflix, for example, you can watch several movies with a good suspense that promise to leave you intrigued and thoughtful for a long time, from older and classic works to more recent ones. With that in mind, the Canaltech prepared a list of 10 of the best psychological thrillers to watch on Netflix.

10. run away

In the movie run away, you will know the story of Chloe (Kiera Allen), a young woman who suffers from various diseases that leave her weakened, in need of her mother’s care. However, the plot begins to prove mysterious and intriguing when she discovers that she knows almost nothing about the reality of her health.

9. Fracture

Fracture is a Netflix movie that follows the life of a family, as a man faces the disappearance of his wife and daughter in an emergency room. As the situation is quite strange, he begins to realize that maybe the hospital is hiding something and will do everything to find out the truth.

8. Hypnotic

In hypnotic, Kate Siegel plays Jenn, a woman who seeks help from hypnosis therapy to change her life and recover from her trauma. However, what would be a help turns out to be a nightmare, when she discovers that a person with bad intentions can end her life.

7. Premonitions

In the movie premonitions, 2007, Sandra Bullock plays a woman who lost her husband in a car accident. But before she even begins to face grief, the man appears at home as if nothing had happened, and she discovers that it was all a premonition and tries to prevent the tragedy from actually happening.

6. Butterfly Effect

Butterfly Effect is one of the most intriguing films of the 2000s, bringing a story full of suspense and science fiction that will leave you more than confused. The film explores the memories of Evan Treborn (Ashton Kutcher), who discovers how to change his past.

5. The Lighthouse

Released in 2019, the film The headlight, starring Robert Pattinson and William Dafoe, is set in the early 20th century in the lives of a pair of men who tend to a lighthouse. On site, the work is filled with suspense and mystery when some strange phenomena start to happen, messing with our head.

4. Gone Girl

Gone Girl, a film directed by David Fincher, promises to mess with your psychology by telling the story of the couple Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike) and Nick (Ben Affleck). When the woman disappears, leaving the husband as the main suspect in the case, we discover that things did not turn out as imagined, bringing a surprising answer.

3. Island of Fear

In The island of the fear, film by Martin Scorsese, you will follow a psychological mystery that takes place in 1954 in a psychiatric hospital in Boston. There, Detective Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) discovers that doctors have been conducting unethical experiments on patients and begins to investigate what’s going on, even if it’s a dangerous decision.

2. Taxi Driver

Taxi Driver, one of the greatest classics of cinema directed by Martin Scorsese, is a drama that appeals to psychological suspense to become an intriguing production. The film tells the story of a taxi driver and his battle to try to change everything around him, despite temptations.

1. Fight Club

Based on a book of the same name, Fight Club, from 1999, is a dark psychological thriller starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton. In the film, a man full of repressed feelings and frustrated with the corporate world, creates a secret club with a mysterious friend in order to vent.

