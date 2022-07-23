10 Heroes the MCU Almost Introduced Previously (and Why They Didn’t)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the biggest movie franchise of all time, with dozens of main characters that have become fan favorites over the past fourteen years. At the start of Phase 4, the franchise adapted most of Marvel Comics’ biggest superhero personalities into live-action, many of which had never been adapted before.

Over the years, there have been several instances where certain creators have planned to introduce a new superhero into their movie, only to leave the character on the cutting room floor. While most of these characters made it to the MCU eventually, fans can’t help but wonder why each of them wasn’t introduced sooner.

Spider-Man fans know that their favorite web-slinging hero took a long time to finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though Tom Holland would eventually be cast as the MCU’s Spider-Man in captain america civil warthe character almost appeared a year earlier in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

After the release of age of ultronJoss Whedon revealed the SlashFilm that the film’s final scene featuring the new Avengers lineup nearly included a cameo by Webslinger himself, indicating that Andrew Garfield’s version of the character was in talks to appear. However, while making the film, Whedon learned that Marvel Studios and Sony reached an agreement to reboot the Spider-Man character, killing any chance of a cameo in the second film. Avengers movie.

Nova is finally on his way to the MCU, with Marvel Studios recently announcing a solo project featuring the superhero to be released in Phase 4 or 5. Avengers: Infinity War if he wanted to, Nova would already be part of the sprawling superhero franchise.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed via Twitter in 2020 that they initially intended Nova to be the one to alert Earth to Thanos’ arrival. The film would have started with Thanos’ destruction of Xandar and Nova’s subsequent arrival on Earth. The writers eventually decided to cut Nova from the film after dropping the Xandar sequel, trading her place with the Hulk.

Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp eventually joined the MCU during Phase 2, finally meeting up with the Avengers during infinity war, but she almost had a much earlier introduction to the superteam. In fact, the original plan for 2012 The Avengers had Wasp as a founding member of the titular superhero team.

Joss Whedon revealed the Exciting in 2018, six years after the film’s premiere, that he planned to include the Wasp as a replacement for Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow during a period of time when the studio wasn’t sure she would return to the franchise. That idea was eventually scrapped when Johansson actually returned, with Vespa making its debut three years later in Ant Man.

Beta Ray Bill is a popular character that many fans were hoping would appear in Thor: Love and Thunder. While Thor’s famous sidekick unfortunately didn’t make an appearance in the last installment of the franchise, this isn’t the first time fans have been disappointed by his absence. In fact, the character almost made a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok.

While most fans know that the character’s likeness appears in the Grandmaster’s tower, Beta Ray Bill himself almost appeared in all his glory. Kevin Feige revealed the Crave Online in 2017 that Bill made a small appearance in the original cut of the film, but that the decision was made that when the character first appeared, he should do so in a substantial way rather than in a much smaller role.

Captain Marvel took a long time to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the cosmic character of Brie Larson is now one of the main members of the franchise. However, she was initially expected to appear much earlier than in her 2019 solo film and almost made a cameo at the end of age of ultron.

In Joss Whedon’s interview in a slashfilm podcast in 2015, the director revealed he was fully prepared to include Carol Danvers as a member of the New Avengers lineup at the end of his movie. It was only during the production of age of ultron that Whedon learned that Marvel intended to make a solo movie for the character, thus vetoing his possible cameo.

Tessa Thompson’s Valkryie has become one of the top members of the MCU after debuting in Ragnarokeven getting one of the best character arcs Thor: love and thunder. However, a different version of the character, more like her comic book counterpart, was originally slated to debut in Thor: The Dark World.

In 2014, Cinemablend reported on unused concept art for The dark world, which included possible designs for the character of Valkyrie, who sported her classic comic book look and even stood alongside her iconic pegasus. It is unknown why the character never made it to the final cut of the film, though such an absence allowed for Thompson’s beloved take on the character four years later.

Balder the Brave is an important character in the Thor comics, as the brother of the god of thunder and a noble warrior of Asgard. While the character has yet to make his MCU debut, it is reported that he almost made an appearance as early as Thor: The Dark World.

Marvel artist Charlie Wen revealed in 2019 a piece of concept art for Balder’s character in the Thor sequel, which ended up not being used. Wen offered no explanation for the character’s absence from the film, leaving fans wondering why exactly Marvel didn’t include the Asgardian in their franchise, especially after similar reports that he was initially supposed to make an appearance as a member of Earth’s Illuminati. -838. .

Laurence Fishburne debuted in Ant-Man and the Wasp like Dr. Bill Foster, a character that comic book fans know becomes the superhero known as Goliath. While Foster’s superhero alter-ego has yet to appear in the MCU, Fishburne almost dressed up as Goliath in the film.

According to comicbook.com, the initial plan was for Bill Foster to become Goliath during the film, although in a flashback sequence depicting the character’s time working with Dr. Hank Pym. Director Peyton Reed revealed that the scene ended up feeling a little out of place in the film, indicating that such a revelation might fit better in a future film.

While many fans loved the oft-forgotten The incredible Hulk 2008 movie, the Hulk’s debut in the MCU could have been better received had it kept a character originally slated to appear who is a vital piece of Hulk comic book history.

Rumor has it that the Hulk’s longtime sidekick Rick Jones was initially part of the The incredible Hulk (per CBR), with his name appearing on a list of known associates of Bruce Banner. However, fourteen years after the movie, Jones has yet to appear in the MCU. It’s unknown why the character was left out of the Hulk’s story in the MCU, though fans remain hopeful that he might appear in the future.

It’s hard to imagine Spider-Man: No Way Home getting better than its theatrical cut, which kept fans excited for months. However, it was revealed shortly after the film’s release that previous drafts included Xochitl Gomez’s introduction of America Chavez into the story.

Certain fonts with THR revealed that Chavez was initially supposed to be the one to open the portals that brought the multiversal variants to Earth-616, with concept art even supporting that claim. Ultimately, this cameo was likely cut to simplify the film’s already grandiose story and save Chávez’s debut for Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness.