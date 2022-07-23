“180 minutes”; São Paulo medallion ‘loses patience’ and responds to provocations after Leila Pereira’s statement

Miranda is one of the great idols of São Paulo. He won three Brazilian Championships with the Club before leaving for Atlético de Madrid in 2011. He returned to Tricolor in 2021, when he won the Campeonato Paulista, ending a nine-year drought without titles. However, he started the year 2022 on the bench and at the risk of leaving the team.

During the period he spent in the reserve, the defender declared what he did to be called back in the São Paulo defense. “it was a difficult time (be reserve), but I thought “I’m going to work more, what I’m doing is not enough”, I gave up time off, travel, to train. I never lowered my head. And I supported those who played, it was my role as a leader“, he said in an interview with journalist André Hernan.

After an error identified by the CBF, during the dissemination of the VAR audios, about the bid that generated the São Paulo penalty in the game against Palmeiras, in the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, the rival fans claimed that the tricolor classification was “on the whistle”, and even president alviverde Leila Pereira made an official note about the event.

The tricolor sheriff talked about the triumph at the rival’s house and consequent classification in the Copa do Brasil For him, eliminating Palmeiras brought confidence to the team. “The game against Palmeiras gave us confidence. The loser will always complain more. We played 180 minutes and they are discussing a move. This is a sign that our strength is very great“, said.

For the defender, the Club started a good reformulation project, and should return to being one of the most competitive in one or two years. Miranda also sees São Paulo in contention for three titles. “We have conditions to fight for the three championships. It’s trying to win one or two, or even all three if possible. If Palmeiras is considered the best in Brazil, if we fight head on, it’s a sign that we can play equally with anyone“, he defined.