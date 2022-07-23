5 Actors Who Have Sued Hollywood Studios Celebrities

Although Hollywood be charming in many ways, it’s a bubble with lots of money and investments at stake. When contracts are broken, it’s a matter of millions at risk. Over the years, several celebrities have entered into legal battles against studios and organizations, which involved a significant amount of money.

If celebrities claim they were ripped off by the bottom line, were unfairly fired, or production was halted before filming even began, they are usually willing to drag the dispute to court.

In most cases, contractual battles end in favor of who is most famous, although many settle out of court leaving the financial details private. Check out five celebrities who have sued the major Hollywood studios:

Sylvester Stallone x DEM Productions and FM Entertainment

Sylvester Stallone – Credit: Shutterstock

The actor had a small part in “The Good Life”, a 1997 film starring his brother, Frank. However, Stallone accused the filmmakers of promoting the film as if he had a starring role, so he sued them for breach of contract.

Ultimately, the producers fought back with a lawsuit of their own, asking for $50 million, claiming that the Stallone brothers dropped their contracts and “tried to take over the movie.” After a two-year long legal battle, both sides settled in 1999.

Robin Williams X Frank and Beans Productions

Robin Williams – Credit: Shutterstock

Williams claimed that production company Frank and Beans Productions owed him money in a “pay-or-play” deal for the movie “A Couple of Dicks” in 2008. even if the movie isn’t finished or is never released. The actor asked for $6 million in damages, but it was not disclosed who won the lawsuit.

In 2010, the film finally got off the ground, but it starred Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan, receiving the name “Cops in Trouble”.

Scarlett Johansson X Disney

Scarlett Johansson – Credit: Shutterstock

One case that garnered a lot of attention recently was Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney. The repercussion of the case was high, as it involved one of the most famous franchises in the world: Marvel.

In 2020, the actress starred as “Black Widow” in the heroine film. The Disney-produced feature was released in July 2021, and Johansson quickly launched a lawsuit against the studio. She alleges that they violated their contract by releasing the film on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release. The studio’s decision cost her millions, who is dependent on the film’s box office success for financial compensation.

Disney claims it was a justifiable decision due to the pandemic and that they didn’t breach the contract. Johansson’s attorney disagrees and says Disney executives are clearly violating contracts with their artists in order to increase their revenue through Disney Plus subscriptions.

Gerard Butler X Olympus Has Fallen

Gerard Butler – Credit: Shutterstock

Shortly after the news of Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit, Gerard Butler decided to step in and bring a case of his own against the producers of Olympus Has Fallen.

The actor is claiming the studio owes at least $10 million in backend compensation, adding that he believes they underestimated the film’s domestic and foreign box office receipts.

Richard Gere X Random Acts Entertainment

Richard Gere – Credit: Shutterstock

“Pretty Woman” star Richard Gere sued a production company for extortion in 2018. He signed a contract with ‘Random Acts Entertainment’ for a joint purchase over the rights to a book, which would be adapted into a movie. A screenwriter from the production company would write the script and Gere would star at the same time as he would direct.

One of the problems was that Gere paid for the rights to the book and was never refunded. Also, the script produced was very weak, so the actor wanted to veto it. They reached a creative impasse and the production company threatened to sue Gere, who at the time owned all rights to the book’s adaptation. He alleges they tried to extort him into paying $500,000 to get out of the project and sued them back for extortion.