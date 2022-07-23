5 phobias identified in people that are linked to the use of technologies

Over time, human inventions end up transforming the feelings of those who are constantly impacted by the evolution of the technique. Among cell phones, computers and other screens, access to the internet has potentiated excessive contact with machines. In a way, this habit has resulted in behaviors that compromise mental health.

Whether it’s simple tiredness or exhaustion, capable of manifesting in the body in attacks of anxiety or anger, everyone is susceptible to wear and tear. Therefore, impulsiveness and lack of control begin to be observed frequently. Those facing this difficult relationship with technology need to regain consciousness to prevent more serious problems.

Most common phobias among people who are exposed to new technologies

telephonephobia

Fear of answering or making calls, usually linked to fear of public speaking, but it may be precisely related to the increase in virtual calls in recent years. This requires certain behavior from people, who feel pressured to assume social responsibility.

cyberphobia

Cyberphobia is the fear of exposure to the internet and even the time spent online. Many who work from home and need to spend hours in front of the computer, end up developing this phobia of the need to be connected.

nomophobia

The fear of being without internet, which is considered abstinence, has affected the mental health of the world population. A problem that is linked to social media addiction and negatively impacts the development of children.

selfiephobia

The idea that the selfie tends to be ugly or futile is part of the imagination of certain groups, uncomfortable with the excess of cameras. That way, they can react aggressively if someone asks to take a picture.

technophobia

The fear of what technology could generate in the future is increasing, as innovations such as robots that replace human intelligence evolve. These people create in their minds dystopian futures dominated by the artificiality of the systems.