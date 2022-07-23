6 light and fun books to add to your reading list

The July holidays are coming to an end and there’s nothing like enjoying the last days of rest reading those light and fun books, right? If you are in need of recommendations for your reading list, CH has separated some that will liven up your weekend!

The Summer That Changed My Life, Jenny Han

Prime Video’s hit adaptation was inspired by one of the famous trilogies of Jenny Janauthor of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. The books follow Belly since adolescence, showing her discoveries, her coming of age and the unfolding love triangle with brothers Corand and Jeremiah Fisher.

10 Surprise Dates, Ashley Elston

since we mentioned To All the Boys I’ve Loved Beforeyou can expect a new teen adaptation by the same team that produced the film, see? 10 surprise datesin Ashley Elstonwill also go from the pages to the screens telling the story of Sophie, a teenager who has just gone through a breakup and decides to meet a series of blind dates with people chosen by her fun family.

Dear Ex, Julian Julian

What would it be like if the person you used to date became the biggest sub-celebrity in the country? The book dear exin Julian Julianaccompanies the letters made to the ex-boyfriend by the protagonist of the plot, making you discover more about the history of the two.

Continues after advertising

The Princess Diaries, Meg Cabot

The books that inspired the movie Princess’ diarystarring Anne HThethawayare written by Meg Cabot and are great for anyone who wants to know more about the story of the fun princess Mia.

Heartstopper, Alice Oseman

The famous comics heartstopper could not be left out of the list! In addition to being a quick read, it is full of cute moments that will leave you sighing with love.

Vampires Never Get Old, Zoraida Cordova and Natalie C. Parker

For those in love with a little fiction, the book Vampires Never Get Old brings together several vampire tales and is responsible for the story First deathin VE Schwab that inspired the series Netflix! Maybe we won’t see another adapted tale soon, right?

So, have you updated the TBR?