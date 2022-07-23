6 movies that talk about space exploration

53 years after man set foot on the moon, check out a list of movies that talk about space exploration, even before it happened

It was on July 20, 1969, that the entire world witnessed the landing of man on the moon for the first time. With an emblematic phrase, “one small step for man, one big leap for humanity”, the astronaut, Neil Armstrong made history while placing the American flag on lunar soil.

And although many like to believe in conspiracy theories saying it was all a hoax, that the Apollo 11 landing is nothing more than a very well filmed invention by the famous filmmaker. Stanley Kubrickbecause of his approach with NASA experts for his feature “2001- a space odyssey”, the action is real!

Disclosure / NASA

even if the astronauts Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins stayed just over two hours during their expedition to the moon, what is surprising is all the preparation before the trip and the return of these professionals as true heroes. An extraordinary feat that since before it happened has been very well portrayed in film productions.

1. Journey to the moon

The French short, just under 13 minutes long, released in 1902, represents a milestone in science fiction with special effects in cinema. Since director George Mélliès presented his version of the trip to the moon, even 67 years before it happened.

In the film, a group of men are launched to the moon by a cannon, and the capsule they are in ends up “landing” on the celestial being’s face. Although it is quite simple and very creative, “A Trip to the Moon” remains fun.

2. 2001 a space odyssey

Disclosure

The 1968 feature, directed by Stanley Kubrick was so successful that it was because of him that the crazy theories emerged that the director had forged the 1969 footage. And although in this film the trip to the moon is not the focus, but the questions about human evolution, connections between past and future, space and artificial intelligence made the film a classic for space travel references.

3. Apollo 13

Directed by Ron Howard and starring none other than Tom Hanks, the feature released in 1995 recounts the tragic Apollo 13 mission, by NASA, with astronauts James “Jim” Lovell, John “Jack” Swigert and Fred Hais. The mission represents one of the most dramatic moments in the history of space exploration.

The famous phrase “Houston, we have a problem”, spoken by Tom Hanks in the film despite having a certain difference from the original in which the astronaut uses the verb in the past tense, it came from a radio transmission between the members of Apollo 13 and the NASA control center, in Houston, about the explosion caused by a short circuit in the oxygen tank fan. It is then that the great adventure to return home begins. Great movie to understand the real challenges experienced by them.

4. Gravity

Explorations through space are not only about challenges. But chemistry too, between actors, in this case George Clooney and Sandra Bullock who play two astronauts who work together to survive an accident that leaves them completely adrift in space.

Disclosure

Directed by Alfonso Cuarónthe feature was one of the biggest Oscar highlights in 2014 with ten nominations and seven statuettes, such as Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects.

5. Stars beyond time

The feature based on the true story of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson, the three black mathematicians who played a key role in the launch of Apollo 11, is worth the class on prejudice and overcoming. With good performances by Taraji Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe, the film brings some of the deserved recognition to these women.

6. The first man

Ryan Gosling plays Neil Armstrong in this film that not only presents a fictionalized version of the journey of the first astronaut to reach the Moon, but also portrays the family dramas Armstrong faced. Directed by Damien Chazelle, in 2018, this is a feature to understand some of the sacrifices made by him and an entire nation during one of the most dangerous and successful space missions.

