777 executives meet with Andrey Santos to discuss future at Vasco | vasco

Among the many meetings that 777 Partners executives had at visit to Rio de Janeiro this week, one of them was to discuss the future of Andrey Santos at Vasco. The meeting with the player and his staff did not address details about the renewal, but served to bring the parties closer towards a positive outcome once the purchase of SAF by the American company is completed.

1 of 3 Andrey Santos is one of Vasco’s main assets — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Andrey Santos is one of Vasco’s main assets — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

The meeting took place last Thursday morning, in a hotel in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio de Janeiro. Sporting director Johannes Spors and Paulo Bracks participated on the 777’s side, hired this week to be Vasco’s future football executive. CEO Luiz Mello represented the club.

The contact, which lasted about 30 minutes, served to bring staff closer to the American player and group, who thanked Andrey Santos for having followed Vasco amid a proposal from Barcelona and polls from other clubs. The 777 left the meeting calm with the attitude of the steering team, who accepted to wait for the advance of the SAF to return to talk about the future.

Johannes spoke the most at the meeting. The German told about the change of position recently at 777, in which he stopped being scout director for Genoa, an Italian club that also belongs to the Americans, to assume the group’s sporting direction. Bracks will report to him.

The executives made it clear that the permanence of Andrey Santos is one of the priorities of the 777. Paulo Bracks, in fact, said that he has a specific project for the development of the midfielder at the club.

Under the current contract, which ends in August 2023, Andrey’s release clause is 30 million euros (R$ 166.1 million) for clubs abroad and R$ 14 million for the domestic market. The amount of the fine, by the way, was one of the obstacles in the negotiation between the club and the player’s representatives for the renewal, which ended up stagnant in recent months.

