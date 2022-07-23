9 gadgets that were successful in the 90s

Anyone who grew up in the 90s certainly has an affective memory with many gadgets that emerged at the time and marked the history of technology for both children and adults.

Today, we’re taking a look back at some of those most memorable gadgets with a little trip back to that iconic time.

Gadgets that were a hit in the 90s

The 1990s were marked by a very important evolution in the history of technology. It was at this time that the knowledge acquired in the 80s could be further improved, bringing evolved gadgets. This is the case of consoles, which in this period achieved success in both 16-bit and 32-bit models.

Some devices also emerged as a kind of evolution of the 80’s devices, such as the Discman that came to replace the Walkman, or even new versions of devices like the Gameboy Color.

Check out our list of 9 examples of gadgets that became iconic in this period.

1. Mega Drive

Here in Brazil, two great 16-bit games were tremendously successful in sales, the first being the Mega Drive, which was released earlier. It arrived in Brazil in the early 90s, in 1990, and soon became a great success, at least until the emergence of 36-bit consoles.

It is also known as the Sega Genesis and was responsible for the success of many games in many countries, such as the classic Sonic series The Hedgehog, which ended up becoming Sega’s “poster boy” because of it. Since then, there have been other versions of the Mega Drive, but none was as successful as the original.

2. Super Nintendo

The second 16-bit console to have been an absolute success in the 90’s was, without a doubt, the Super Nintendo. For those who grew up in the 90s, you certainly know how iconic he became at the time, bringing affective memories of many, many games. Although it was released in 1990 in Japan, it only arrived in Brazil in 1993.

As Nintendo was still with the Nintendinho which was an 8-bit console in the late 80’s, the company rushed not to be behind Sega after the release of the Mega Drive, and it worked. The control is another nostalgic icon of the console, with that familiar pattern of 8 buttons and having been the first to have the buttons on the edges, known as L and R. Among the great successes of the console we can mention Super Mario World, Donkey Kong and Mario Kart.

Here is also an honorable mention to another Nintendo console that also appeared in the 90s and that was also a great success at the time, which was the Nintendo 64. It was launched in 1996 and was the last console to come with cartridge games.

3. Playstation

The first PlayStation was launched in 1994, arrived as one of the great representatives of 32-bit consoles and ended up revolutionizing the history of video games worldwide. It is no wonder that to this day it is one of the best-selling consoles. Its arrival became conclusive mainly to take out great market leaders at the time, such as Sega.

He was also one of the first to arrive running games on CDs, and taking great advantage of them, as they allowed for better animations and enhanced sounds. It also arrived with its basic and standard control, which featured new buttons with the symbology of square, ball, triangle and cross.

4. Tamagotchi

If you lived through the 90s, you certainly weren’t left out of the tamagotchi craze, even if you didn’t own an original. The toy launched by Bandai in 1996 quickly became a phenomenon, also known as the “electronic pet”. Here in Brazil its success burst even at the end of the decade, but it is worth remembering.

The tamagotchi was a small toy that fit in the hand, with physical controls on the body and which consisted of a virtual pet. It was necessary to take care of him to grow healthy, and for that he had to feed him, give him water, bathe him, play, put him to sleep, among other functions. They evolved so much that a second generation of the toy came with an infrared sensor, which allowed two devices to communicate so that the animals could have children.

5. Electronic agenda

In the 1990s, technology slowly began to show that it could be a great replacement for many manual everyday functions. A great example of this was the arrival of electronic organizers, which soon became a fever for both those who used them for work and for personal organization. There were even children’s and colorful models.

They basically served as an agenda. As many cell phones at the time did not yet have this option, and most people still used a landline, it was a small notebook to write down contact numbers or even appointment reminders, and that could be easily kept anywhere. . On top of that, it still came with extra functions like a calculator and even an alarm.

6. Discman

The music industry has evolved in several ways over the past few years. Nowadays it’s easy to find any song on a streaming service from your smartphone, but it wasn’t always that easy. While in the 80’s the Walkman was the highlight with the possibility of listening to recorded tapes, in the 90’s the Discman really stood out.

With the popularity of CDs, which brought a much higher quality of music, this little gadget became indispensable for anyone who liked to enjoy their favorite tracks on the go. It was possible to find models of several different brands, and with that of different formats and colors.

It worked with batteries and it was necessary to use a headset that came with the device. But during the car and bus trips it was necessary to keep an eye on the speed bumps as the CDs “jumped” easily and ended up failing a little.

7. Motorola StarTAC

The 90s were mainly marked by the “brick” cell phone models, as they became known. Therefore, we decided to highlight in this list a smartphone model that arrived with the differential of a more “compact” and less heavy look than the others at the time.

The Motorola StarTAC was one of the first cell phones in the clamshell, which means shell, as it opened and closed. It weighed just 88 grams, which made it seen as a truly portable device, unlike other heavier models.

One of its advantages is that it introduced a function that would soon become standard for cell phones, which was the vibration mode. Before him, this vibrate function was only found in pager devices. The StarTAC also offered the possibility for the user to put in a second battery to make it last longer. In addition, it also came with an SMS sending and receiving service. No wonder he was a bestseller.

8. Portable DVD player

It arrived there in the late 90s, launched in mid-1998, but it still became an iconic gadget for those who lived through that period. It brought an option that, at the time, was incredible for those who liked movies: the opportunity to watch movies anywhere, anytime. A hit for anyone traveling on vacation or even needing to spend time away from home.

Panasonic was a pioneer in this market, but soon other brands launched their portable DVD player models. As it did not depend on any type of connection, it was possible to even watch movies on trips, but as with the Discman, some obstacles on the track could cause the DVD to jump and end up failing slightly.

9. GameBoy Color

The first gameboy was officially released in the 80s, at the end of it, so it can be considered a gadget of that time, but it became quite alive during the 90s. In fact, it was when the Gameboy Color version arrived, released in 1998.

It came with the incredible evolution of the color screen, in addition to having a well-improved graphics capability. Another advantage of this model is that it works with only 2 batteries, instead of 4 that were needed in the previous model. The Color version arrived with compatibility with all the games that became successful on the standard GameBoy, but it also won some special titles.

So, have you ever had any of these gadgets on the list? Tell us about your experiences with technology in the 90s! Can you think of any other examples of devices that marked you during this period?