A harsh lesson: Google fires engineer who said artificial intelligence had achieved ‘self-awareness’

If one day you get the impression that an answering robot or some other device and artificial intelligence seems really human, stop for a moment and remember the hard lesson learned by the now ex-employee of Google Blake Lemoine.

A software engineer, Lemoine recently made headlines in the world’s top media outlets after he swore together that LamDA, a form of artificial intelligence developed by Google, would have become self-aware.

Lemoine’s conclusion was first published by the American newspaper The Washington Post on June 11th.

Nearly a month and a half later, Google fired the software engineer. According to Google, Lemoine violated the company’s data security policies.

What is LamDA, Google’s artificial intelligence system

LamDA is the acronym for “Language Model for Dialog Applications”.

The artificial intelligence in question is a Google’s internal system for the construction of dialogue robots that imitate speech.

According to Lemoine’s statements to Google’s management, LamDA is “a person who has rights and may very well have a soul”.

Google fires engineer

Google initially suspended Lemoine last month, shortly after the Washington Post report was published.

Yesterday, Lemoine reported that Google sent an email terminating his employment with the company.

The software engineer said he is in contact with lawyers to decide “what are the appropriate next steps.”

what the big tech says about Lemoine’s allegations

In a note, Google said it had reviewed Lemoine’s concerns and found them without merit.

“It is regrettable that, despite long involvement with this topic, Blake still chooses to persistently violate clear employment and data security policies that include the need to protect product information,” the company said in a statement, confirming the dismissal.

*With information from Estadão Content.