Acclaimed by critics and audiences, film about the last days of Shakespeare has just premiered on Netflix

One of the most relevant artists on the British scene, the Northern Irishman Kenneth Branagh has shown himself to be a pertinacious man when trying to get to the bottom of the mysteries of dramatic performance, embodied, without any exaggeration, by William Shakespeare (1564-1616). Few actors and directors in Hollywood know the Bard of Stratford-upon-Avon like Branagh, who uses his close origins and likely physical resemblance to master Shakespeare’s boisterous spirit in order to bring to an end the disturbing experience of meeting him better, to hear his anguish, to witness his glory, to know himself a man in the same way as he was, however much his unusual talent ended up separating him from the rest of the mortals. Shakespeare was great at everything, and as such, he was all his life hounded by the very high parameters he set for himself and those who were fortunate enough to work with the poet, if they could only endure his fits of anger and frustration, the diaphanous solitude that haunted him. and the circumscribed disposition to error and the hypocritical social conventions of the early 17th century.

In “The Pure Truth” (2018), Branagh unfolds between embodying the most superb genius of universal theater and directing a costumed interpretation of his life, which no one doubts that may, indeed, have been the only one. On June 29, 1613, Shakespeare performed a romanticized text about the exploits of the English monarch Henry VIII (1491-1547) at the Globe Theater in Southwark, in southern London. During the execution of scene 4, still in the first act, a scenographic cannon ignites a fire of truly Homeric proportions, which gives rise to the severe creative block of the playwright. The contrast between Branagh’s black silhouette and the immense tongues of fire that furiously lick the theater’s walls — a finding in Zac Nicholson’s photography — lends itself to an introduction that matches both Shakespeare’s enormity and the well-founded daring of the director- protagonist, who uses this argument, central to Ben Elton’s script, to found everything he will say about the figure of his character. The shock was so violent that Shakespeare was never able to write again—so far, all true. From then on, Branagh began to weave theories about the possible consequences of the hecatomb in the author’s life, progressively more violent, tortured by this and many other ghosts, unable to manage his own life, feeling the dead weight of talent that he would no longer know. how to tame and paralyzed by fear, the foundation of so many more misfortunes. Almost embodying the obsessive soul of his major character, the Bard lets himself be overcome by the paranoia of not seeing himself as the artistic strength he always was, and if his interpreter had three decades less, Branagh could very well be a Hamlet comparable to Laurence’s. Olivier (1907-1989) in the classic that he himself brought to the screen in 1948. It is even a little terrifying the similarity they build between their personal identities and their dramatic personas Branagh and Olivier, superb actors and diligent directors. Admirably sure of what he intends to do, the Northern Irishman finally gets to the heart of his work in “The Pure Truth”, the alternative name with which Shakespeare baptized his version for the life of Henry the 8th. Strangely, the backstage of the show is beyond the director’s interest, a forgivable lapse thanks to the inventiveness of Branagh’s restless spirit, who prefers to venture into other paths. The way in which the marriage of Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway (1556-1623) may have reflected the jolts of professional failure by the greatest modern artist in the West catches his eye, and he draws on the shrewd parallel of relating the death of his son Hamnet, almost namesake of his most illustrious dramaturgical son, his existential downfall. Judi Dench strikes me as a little too flattering in the irrefutable role of a proto-feminist martyr contradictorily imprisoned in a marriage that suddenly turns out to be unhappy, but that was as much upheaval as a woman got in 1613. For better or worse, Branagh launches hand of a deus ex machina output and provides the happy ending something farcical that satisfies the audience, without, however, compromising the quality of the feature.

Movie: The pure true

Direction: Kenneth Branagh

Year: 2018

Genres: Drama/Historical Fiction

Note: 9/10