After Amber Heard, Johnny Depp Also Appeals Court Decision

American actor Johnny Depp filed an appeal in the defamation suit filed by Amber Heard on Friday, a day after his ex-wife did the same. Heard on Thursday appealed the final decision in the multimillion-dollar lawsuit that convicted her of defamation against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

After six weeks of trial, the actor was ordered to pay $2 million to Amber Heard for defamatory statements. The actress, on the other hand, must compensate Depp in $ 10 million.

“Plaintiff and Defendant John C. Depp II, through their attorney, appeals to the Virginia Court of Appeals for all adverse decisions and final judgment order of this Circuit Court issued June 24, 2022,” they read. the documents delivered to the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia.

Last Thursday, Heard’s lawyers had filed an appeal claiming that errors had been made during the trial and, therefore, he should be annulled.

“The jury heard the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and reached a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Depp, in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case, this verdict will stand,” Depp’s defense said. in a note sent to the American website Deadline.