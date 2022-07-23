After custody hearing, defender Renan, from Bragantino, is released on provisional release | Bragantino

Justice granted provisional freedom to defender Renan, from Red Bull Bragantino, accused of running over and killing a motorcyclist on the morning of Friday, 22, in Bragança Paulista. The decision was announced by Judge Fábio Camargo, in a custody hearing held this Saturday, 23.

According to what was found by reporter Lucas Rangel, from TV Vanguarda, the athlete will have to pay bail, in the amount of 200 minimum wages, equivalent to R$ 242 thousand, in addition to having to attend all acts of the process. He was also banned from going to bars and concert halls. A period of 72 hours was also imposed for the player to hand over his passport to the Federal Police.

The 20-year-old defender will answer for manslaughter while driving a motor vehicle – when there is no intention to kill – with the aggravating factors of driving under the influence of alcohol and not being licensed to drive. During the CNH permit period, he committed a serious infraction and lost his driver’s license.

1 of 4 Bragantino defender Renan is involved in a fatal accident — Photo: Lucas Rangel/TV Vanguarda Defender Renan, from Bragantino, is involved in a fatal accident — Photo: Lucas Rangel/TV Vanguarda

According to the Brazilian Traffic Code, the initial penalty for manslaughter while driving a motor vehicle is two to four years.

Despite this, in Renan’s case, the sentence can be increased to ten years. This is because of the qualifiers pointed out by the Civil Police for driving under the influence of alcohol and not being licensed to drive.

2 of 4 Defender Renan is taken to jail in Piracaia — Photo: Jornal Mais Bragança Defender Renan is taken to jail in Piracaia — Photo: Jornal Mais Bragança

Renan was arrested by the Civil Police after being involved in a fatal traffic accident on the morning of this Friday, 22, in Bragança Paulista.

The State Highway Police reported that the defender did not have a definitive driver’s license and that his driving license was suspended.

3 of 4 Defender Renan on arrival at the police station — Photo: Lucas Rangel/TV Vanguarda Defender Renan on arrival at the police station — Photo: Lucas Rangel/TV Vanguarda

Police officers who attended the incident said the defender showed signs of intoxication and ethyl odor, but refused to take a breathalyzer test. At the police station, the player also refused to undergo the blood test and remained silent. Therefore, drunkenness behind the wheel was not proven, only the ingestion of alcoholic beverage.

A bottle of liquor was found next to the player’s car and underwent forensic examination to check for the athlete’s fingerprints.

The accident involving Renan’s car and a motorcyclist happened around 6:40 am at Km 47 of the Alkindar Monteiro Junqueira Highway.

Preliminary information indicates that the vehicle driven by the player would have invaded the opposite lane and hit a motorcycle head-on. The 38-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene. He leaves a wife and two daughters.