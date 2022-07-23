Air France flight ends up canceled due to childish attitude of the airport agent

Image: Eric Salard / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





An unfunny prank caused the cancellation of a flight and a series of inconveniences for Air France passengers. The situation began after an airport agent started a false rumor about the existence of a terrorist on a company flight, which was in the process of boarding, which was enough for the entire operation to be suspended.

The case took place on July 14, on flight AF-646 that would go from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to the island of Réunion, in the Indian Ocean, French overseas territory. During boarding, an airport employee would have whispered in the ear of a girl in line to “be careful because there is a terrorist on the plane”.

As reported by the Dutch website Luchtvaartnieuws, the flight was operated by a Boeing 777-300ER and was scheduled to depart at 4:40 pm local time. The child’s family informed the flight attendants of what was said, and they relayed it to the captain. Immediately, the pilot requested that a thorough safety check be initiated on the entire plane. The flight ended up being cancelled.





Police were able to locate the 46-year-old man who made the comment to the small passenger. He explained that he was just trying to “play” with the child, and that he “didn’t want to harm anyone”. He also claimed that he was not aware of the consequences of the prank. The accused, whose name has not been released, will have to go to court for obstructing the movement of an aircraft.

Air France released a note justifying the decision to cancel. “Due to the suspicion of an intentional act, the crew decided, in accordance with the security procedures in force, to interrupt the departure procedure of the plane and have a security inspection carried out by the police. No real threats were observed during this inspection. The duration of the process meant that the estimated time for the engagement of the crews was reached, consequently, the flight was postponed to July 15, 2022 at 16:00h”.

The company has formally filed a claim and estimates the damage from this incident to be approximately €550,000.



