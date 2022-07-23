Airport chaos should last another year, predicts airline president

The chaos at airports, with queues, delays and cancellations, is expected to last at least another year. This is the expectation of the president of the American company United Airlines, Scott Kirby. For him, the improvement will be gradual.

“The biggest challenge that we have ahead of us, probably, in the next 12 months is the whole infrastructure challenge around aviation. It’s maddening for us at United right now because… We’ve gotten ahead of the curve, we’ve hired [novos funcionários]”, Kirby revealed to broadcaster CNBC on Wednesday (20).

He refers to the main reason for airport congestion in major cities around the world: lack of staff.

Air chaos, as this phenomenon became known, started with the abrupt recovery of the travel market after the relaxation of circulation protocols after two years of harsh restrictions due to the pandemic. With their smaller staff after cuts caused by Covid-19 and Brexit, airports and companies have struggled to cope with the large volume of bags and tourists, especially in Europe.

“You look at the mess that’s going on right now at Heathrow or some of the other challenges we’ve had with air traffic control and other things involving the system…. And the system can’t support our flights. So what we did was decrease our capacity [das aeronaves]”, he justified.

United Airlines planes at San Francisco International Airport, California Image: Chameleonseye/Getty Images

London’s Heathrow airport even imposed a daily boarding limit to better deal with the huge volume of passengers and luggage “stranded” in its corridors.

“All the costs are still here because we are prepared to be a much bigger company — we have the employees to be a much bigger company, but we will be smaller until the system can handle it,” he announced. Therefore, the company should not increase the number of tickets available for sale anytime soon.

United joins other US and European airlines that have trimmed summer schedules to minimize chaos. Luftansa and Air France/KLM have decided to cancel hundreds of flights and limit the sale of new tickets in order to accommodate the rebooking of those who have already had their seat on a canceled flight this season.

Passengers at Fiumicino Airport in Rome on July 17 Image: AFP

Delta decided to send an empty plane, with no passengers, to Heathrow to try to recover about a thousand lost bags.

“We are already seeing progress in some portions of the system. [de tráfego aéreo]. Our assumption is that it will gradually improve, but that we will not return to normal usage levels. [das aeronaves] and normal levels of employees until next summer”, he believes. He refers to the American summer, between June and September 2023.

He even left a piece of advice for anyone planning to travel at the end of the year.

“Unfortunately, there will still be fewer seats available. […] So you should probably book ahead for Christmas. We will fly less to ensure we have reliability,” he warned.