Amazon Prime Video updates platform interface. See what has changed!

the platform of streaming from Amazon, the Prime Videofinally, after many years of complaints from subscribers, you will have a change in your design and navigation interface.

Read more: Amazon Prime Video launches for this week

The changes and news will first arrive for the app Amazon Prime Video, available for Android and iOS, as well as Smart TVs and Fire Stick. And, after a while, the update should also arrive for the platform in Web browsing format.

The first change to be noticed by users will be in the initial interface of the platform. The fixed “tiles” will be replaced by mobile carousels that will expose the available titles and categorized by genres such as: comedy, documentaries, action, adventure… etc.

Carousels will also appear, compiling rankings of “Best Films and Series”, “Awarded Films” and “Awarded Series”.

In this visual setup, Amazon intends to emphasize the platform’s biggest hits, such as “The Boys” and other titles in automatic panels at the top of the interface.

Amazon Originals also gained prominence with a carousel titled “Amazon Originals and Exclusives”. Now, the platform will have the ability to suggest similar ones, based on what you watch the most, and also provides a “Continue Watching” feature.

But the big news of the update will be the “Top 10″, a feature made available primarily by the neighboring platform (Netflix). But the classification criteria have not yet been released.

The navigation and search bar is now at the “foot” of the interface, between “Home” and “Downloads”. You can access your profile, in a button right next to the same bar.

There, the user will be able to view purchases within the app and the listing. The option to rent and buy titles is now visible right at the front of the carousel, without having to open production to check availability.

The changes are now available to all users through the latest update.