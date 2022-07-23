AMD Radeon Vulkan Drive Will Support NVIDIA DGC Extension

Novelty guarantees higher rendering performance to Radeon graphics cards

The open source AMD Radeon Vulkan (RADV) driver has recently received support for the extension VK_NV_device_generated_commands on Table 22.2. The extension, created by NVIDIA 2 years ago, allows video cards to output rendering commands via hardware instead of just relying on software.

Michael Larabel of the open source website Phoronix commented on the recent inclusion in Mesa 22.2. NVIDIA has coded the VK_NV_device_generated_commands commands to now produce “device generated commands to overcome latency in readback (information propagation) and inefficiencies in relying on the CPU for specific command generation work,” reports the editor. Device Generated Commands (DGC) also help in situations where the graphics card hardware can process a larger section of the global scene to change the {image} shaders from drawing to drawing.

A post released on NVIDIA’s blog in March 2020 comments on the Vulkan extension recently added to Mesa 22.2.

With general advances in programmable shading, the GPU can take on an ever-increasing set of rendering responsibilities, computing supplemental data and allowing a wider variety of rendering algorithms to be implemented. However, when it comes to configuring the state for draw calls, decisions must be made primarily on the CPU. Therefore, explicit synchronization or working from the results of the previous framework was required. Device-generated commands remove this readback latency and overcome existing inefficiencies.

The VK_NV_device_generated_commands extension has been used since its origins in NVIDIA’s own GPU driver, but now the AMD Radeon Vulkan driver in Mesa 22.2 also supports Radeon graphics cards. The Phoronix website noted that:

“No feature is free from tradeoffs. A device generation approach means that some driver-side optimizations may not apply. Also, the generation process can increase overall frame time, in cases where the CPU is able to record commands without affecting GPU timing. Finally, it requires additional GPU memory.”

“In summary, the purpose of this extension is primarily to reduce the amount of actual work done on the GPU by making on-device decisions about what and how work is generated. It is not about offloading the generation of commands from the CPU to the GPU in general .”

Bas Nieuwenhuizen, co-creator of the RADV driver, was one of the developers working on the current merge. Larabel points out that extension can be beneficial”for VKD3D support in handling the ExecuteIndirect functionality of D3D12“.

Source: Wccftech