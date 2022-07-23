Among so many options, we prefer the usual one – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

In 2004, Chris Anderson wrote an article for the magazine wired. In it, the author synthesized ideas about consumption and sales in the digital age, and grouped them under an easily assimilated term: the long tail. Later, the article would be expanded into a book, which became a bestseller. The subtitle already explains Anderson’s thesis well: Why the Future of Business Is Selling Less of More (something like “Why the future of business is selling less than more”).

The general idea was that, in the digital context, the absence of physical limits would allow for a potentially unlimited supply of products. In practice, this meant that low-demand items would have a better chance of finding their audiences. Even if that audience was small.

But these products are most of what is on sale. Think of the image of a dinosaur. Best-sellers are the head: much in demand, generating the largest portion of revenue, but fewer. The other products would be the (long) tail: numerous, and individually unprofitable. But what if you can sell so many of these less sought-after items that the tail ends up weighing as much as the head?

According to Anderson, this dynamic would increasingly become the reality of business. And not just in retail, but also in entertainment. Just think about video streaming services: the best sellers share space with several independent productions, aimed at specific audiences. The same goes for music and podcasts. When we look at this context, it seems that Anderson was right. The long tail is the strategy that has been consolidated.

However, not everyone believes that the consequences were the best.

Pareto always wins

In June 2022, music critic Ted Gioia wrote an article entitled “Where did the long tail go?” (“Where did the long tail go?”). In it, the author presents a series of considerations about the concept introduced by Chris Anderson, and the way in which it was preached.

Gioia’s central argument is that, in economic terms, the long tail was never a viable strategy. From his experiences analyzing data for companies, he confirmed a trend known as Pareto’s Principle. In short, it says that 80% of the effects result from 20% of the causes.

Applied to economics, the principle refers to a concentration of financial returns in a small number of products. The best sellers in a bookstore, for example, are few compared to the others, but they represent most of the profit obtained. The amounts 80 and 20 percent are illustrative here; the central point is the huge disparity between the revenue generated and how many products are responsible for it.

Gioia says these results are the most likely including in the digital environment, even with the large number of options in the long tail. In his assessment, platforms continue to have more incentives to focus on the blockbuster model, as they need to guarantee user permanence.

Web platforms are not really focused on serving users – what they really want to do is to control the users. This almost always requires them to weed out niche and alternative visions and force as many customers as possible to follow the herd. Ted Gioia

In this sense, a stream can have hundreds of independent titles, but it still depends on major releases. They are the ones who bring most of the returns, after all, not alternative cinema. In the dispute for the user’s time, the blockbuster is the biggest asset.

The end of a monopoly?

Gioia doesn’t deny that the long tail has created opportunities for independent creators, but she says their cultural relevance has never been lower. The competition for attention would push niches further and further to the margins, privileging the best seller more than ever.

One of the consequences is the scenario of little innovation in the mainstream. The big hits that dominate the charts are somewhat similar, as are the franchises at the top of the box office. These blockbusters are also what guide the conversation in digital environments. It has become rarer for new and original products to pierce this bubble.

The conclusion is that the blockbuster is not dead. He didn’t die in the movies. It didn’t die in the books. It didn’t die in the music. The opposite happened. It was the counterculture that was squeezed and marginalized. Ted Gioia

But at this point, a caveat needs to be made. Chris Anderson never predicted the death of the blockbuster. He predicted the death of the “blockbuster monopoly”. Here, Gioia seems to attribute something to the creator of the concept that he did not say.

However, his reflection on the place of art outside the mainstream raises pertinent questions. With routines so tiring, how many times are we not satisfied with consuming products already known for pure lack of time and courage to choose?

This is perhaps one of the most ironic consequences of the long tail: there is so much at our disposal that we opt for what seems safer — which often means blockbusters in the most diverse segments. The long tail is there, offering the diversity that is expected of it; however, at the end of the day, we ended up preferring the usual.

Are we sabotaging the long tail?

On Tecnocast 251, we chat about our consumption habits, and how they can end up sabotaging the long tail. Do you also open Netflix and don’t know what to watch with so many options available? So this chat is for you.

