Ana de Armas goes from sex symbol to fearless agent on Netflix

One of the main actresses of the new generation of Hollywood, Ana de Armas faces very different roles in two Netflix films much anticipated by the public. In blonde, scheduled to premiere on September 22, she plays Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962), in a performance so strong that experts point out that the Oscar for best actress in 2023 is already hers. Before that, however, the Cuban arrives on the platform as an action hero in hidden agentwhich will be released this Friday (22).

In an event to publicize the film to the press, of which the Tangerine participated, Ana de Armas explained the reasons that led her to accept the invitation of the brothers Joe and Anthony Russo to play the agent Dani Miranda, a woman who doesn’t take any insults home. “My schedule wasn’t that busy at the time,” she joked, drawing laughter from her co-stars.

“No, seriously now. There were many things. I was really excited that the Russos thought of me and I accepted it as soon as they introduced me to this character and this story. I love the character, who this woman is, her whole background, the training she’s received, her mindset and how badass and fearless she is.”

In the feature, Dani enters the scene to help the protagonist, Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), a CIA employee who was once a highly skilled mercenary and who is recruited by the mysterious Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) for missions no one else would want to do. But he finds himself hunted around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former member of the CIA who will stop at nothing to bring him down.

To bring this girl power agent to life, Ana de Armas was trained by Craig “Chili” Palmer, a former Delta Force soldier who lived through situations very similar to those of the fictional characters. “I was very lucky to be able to count on him to develop that part of the mentality and physicality. Learn to shoot, carry the weight of all these weapons and still be able to run, you know? I ran like a chicken at first, with the heavy vest, I couldn’t move, crouch, none of that,” she recalled.

“The pre-production process was really fun because I could see it getting better (laughs). Thank God! But I also needed to go through this to understand the psychological side of it all. Because at the end of the day, you’re on a mission, risking your life. There are all those people in the office to support you, but you are the one who has to make the decisions in the heat of the moment. So, having an ex-CIA agent with me was very useful”, said Ana de Armas.

The experience, she assures, was very different from the one she had lived as a bond girl in 007 – No Time to Die (2021). “I had already done the woman in high heels who remains beautiful even while kicking ass. And that’s okay, that’s how it goes in those movies. But Hidden Agent brings a freshness, the focus is another. I’m not Ryan Gosling’s love interest. It’s important to put women in action movies with that vision, to accentuate that they can be badass too, you know?” she teased.

The cast also includes Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Jessica Henwick (Game of Thrones), Dhanush (3), Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage) and Brazilian Wagner Moura (Elite Squad) – who repeats with Ana de Armas the partnership of the movie Sergio (2020). The plot is based on the book The Gray Man by Mark Greaney. Check out the Hidden Agent trailer: