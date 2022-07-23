Ana de Armas says playing Marilyn Monroe was “painful”

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in the movie “Blonde”. (Photo: Publicity/Netflix)

To star in the biopic “Blonde”, Ana de Armas took months of preparation before she was ready to play Marilyn Monroe in the film. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actress described the experience of the project as “painful and intense”.

According to the artist, the process was entirely difficult, especially due to the constant changes of wigs and costumes, in addition to the training to achieve the diva’s accent. “I had to spend 9 months training my accent to record dialogue, with phono sessions to practice dialects,” she reported.

The sessions with the speech therapist were not easy and Ana even described the process as “true torture”. “It was all very exhausting, it literally ‘fried’ my brain,” said the actress.

“Blonde” is based on the book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. The work shows the speculation of Norma Jeane Mortenson’s life until she became the sex symbol, actress and model known as Marilyn Monroe, in the 1950s.

The idea is for the film to be a reimagined story of Monroe’s private life, told through the lens of celebrity culture. The film was described by the team involved as “an all-feminist interpretation”, brilliant and disturbing.

In addition to Ana de Armas in the lead role, the cast will include Bobby Cannavale (“Nine Strangers”) as Joe DiMaggio, Adrien Brody (“The Pianist”) as Arthur Miller and Sara Paxton (“Aquamarine”) as Mrs. Flynn. “Blonde” premieres on Netflix on September 23.