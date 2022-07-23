App driver is surrendered, assaulted and robbed by transvestites in the Capital

A 37-year-old app driver went through moments of terror on the night of this Thursday (21) in the Vila Progresso neighborhood, in Campo Grande. When carrying two passengers, who were transvestites, he was surrendered, assaulted, robbed and even had his car vandalized by the aggressors.





According to the incident report, the victim reported that he accepted a ride on Rua Noroeste, in the Orla Morena region, bound for Vila Progresso. When the driver parked his vehicle on Rua Ari Coelho de Oliveira, one block from the Morenão Terminal, which was the destination of the passengers, he was surrendered.





In addition to the two authors, three other people were waiting at the indicated place. When they opened the door of the vehicle, they began to attack the driver with slaps, punches, claws, bites and kicks. After all the action, they presented a card swipe machine and ordered the victim to spend all the money he had in the account.





As he didn’t know the correct values, he handed over R$200 that were with him, in addition to the two cell phones that were used to make the races and for personal use. Before leaving, the perpetrators threatened the victim and vandalized his vehicle, breaking the rear passenger window on the right side of his car, a Fiat Uno.





The victim presented, at the police station, injuries to her face, neck, back and arms.





The case was treated as theft increased by the competition of people at the Depac (Community Emergency Care Department) Center.





