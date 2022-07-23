Aquaman 2 | Fans insist that Emilia Clarke replace Amber Heard

Faced with a large number of fans requesting that the Warner would replace the actress Amber Heardwho was responsible for giving life to the character of Mera in “Aquaman 2”, a project began to be developed to put the star of “Game of Thrones”, Emilia Clarke as a replacement for the role.

See also: Emilia Clarke revealed that her brain was affected in the recordings of GOT

Heard took over the role of Mera from the nomination he originally received in “Justice League”, released in 2017, even before the reprise of the role of “Aquaman” from James Wan, in 2018.

However, after Heard’s recent trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, in which she was charged with defamation of the actor, many fans did not accept her participation in the DC Universe.

While there hasn’t been any official talk about the replacement, there’s a good chance that DC is considering recasting Amber’s role in future productions.

But, so far, what is known is that Heard will return as Mera in “Aquaman 2”. Emilia Clarke has already partnered with “Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa on the “Game of Thrones” series, a fact that would make for a welcome rerun.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is estimated to have its release on March 17, 2023 due to its delay. So, what’s your opinion on a possible replacement for Amber Heard? Wouldn’t it be extremely satisfying to see the couple from the first few seasons of Game Of Thrones? Leave your comment below!