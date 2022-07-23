‘Asteroid City’: Bill Murray leaves the cast of new Wes Anderson film

according to THR, Bill Murray left the cast of ‘Asteroid City’new film by the acclaimed director Wes Andersonshortly before filming began in Spain in September of last year.

The star, who has collaborated numerous times with Anderson (including in the recent ‘The French Chronicle’), abandoned the project due to having tested positive for COVID-19.

In post-production, ‘Asteroid City’ it is described as a poetic meditation on the meaning of life. The story revolves around a deserted American town in the mid-1950s and focuses on a convention called Junior Stargazer, which brings together students and parents from across the country for a school competition.

The stellar cast is made up of Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe , Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson.

The film is based on a story created by Anderson and Roman Coppola.

