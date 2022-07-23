Atltico sells more than 42 thousand tickets for the game against Corinthians

Atltico sold more than 42,000 tickets for the game against Corinthians, in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), at 6 pm, in a match valid for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. The classic of alvinegro can decide who will be in the vice-leadership at the end of the first round.
The partial number of tickets sold was released on Friday night (22) by the Minas Gerais club. Ticket sales continue (see details below), with prices ranging from R$35 (members) to R$230 (non-members).
The match at the Gigante da Pampulha puts the vice-leader and the third placed of the Brazilian face to face. Both clubs have 32 points and Corinthians are ahead of Atltico because of the number of victories.
Managers who are without a club (22/07)
Ticket sales information for Atlético vs Corinthians
Closing the online sale: 24/7 (3pm)
PRICES WITH DISCOUNTS FOR SCIOS (VALID ONLY ON ONLINE SALE):
Upper and Lower Orange (Port F) / Upper and Lower Yellow (Port C)
Black CNG / Strong and Avenger CNG / International CNG / CNG Annual Ticket: R$35.00
Silver CNG: BRL 45.00
White CNG / CNG Clubs: BRL 50.00
Additional: same discount as holder’s category
Non-members: BRL 100.00
Upper Red (Port D) and Lower Red (Port E)
Black CNG / Strong and Avenger CNG / International CNG / CNG Annual Ticket:: R$45.50
Silver CNG: BRL 58.50
White CNG / CNG Clubs: BRL 65.00
Additional: same discount as holder’s category
Non-members: BRL 130.00
Upper Purple (Gates A and B – it is not possible to move between the gates)
Black CNG / Strong and Avenger CNG / International CNG / CNG Annual Ticket: 56.00
Silver CNG: BRL 72.00
White CNG / CNG Clubs: BRL 80.00
Additional: same discount as holder’s category
Non-members: BRL 160.00
Lower Purple (Port A)
Black CNG / Strong and Avenger CNG / International CNG / CNG Annual Ticket: R$80.50
Silver CNG: BRL 103.50
White CNG / CNG Clubs: BRL 115.00
Additional: same discount as holder’s category
Non-members: BRL 230.00
The discounts granted to Galo na Veia members are not cumulative with the sale of half price.
Stadium access:
– Members in possession of the CNG card: Present the CNG card;
– Members who are not in possession of the CNG card: Present the ticket (voucher), obligatorily in digital format on the Smartphone (no printed tickets will be accepted).
– Doors Open: 3pm
– Fans of any age need a ticket
– Tickets will be validated both at the terrace access and at the turnstiles
PHYSICAL SALES PUBLIC IN GENERAL (up to 3 tickets per CPF)
(NO DISCOUNT FOR SCIOS, LIMITED TO 2 TICKETS PER CPF AND SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY OF TICKETS)
7/24 (Sunday): 12:00 pm to 6:45 pm, North of Mineiro Ticket Office
Payment methods for physical sales: credit and debit cards, and cash
half price – only one half-price ticket is sold per document, upon presentation of the documentation required at the time of purchase and at the entrance to the stadium:
Attention: Only original documents will be accepted.
Students: Identity Card and Student ID.
Over 60 and under 12: Identification document with CPF.
CNG Kids
For those who purchased the Annual Package for GNV Kids, it is necessary to check-in, within the stipulated period above, simultaneously with the plan holder’s check-in.
For those who did not purchase the GNV Kids Annual Package, the request for the GNV Kids ticket must be made at the time of purchase of the ticket by the plan holder.
Attention: tickets for GNV Kids are released subject to availability and only for the same sector as the ticket purchased by the plan holder.
free for children
The collection of children’s gratuities guaranteed by law will be at Clube Labareda (Av. Portugal, 4020 – Itapo – BH), on 7/22, from 12:00 pm to 6:45 pm, according to procedures determined by public authorities and subject to availability;
The withdrawal can only be made by the parent or legal guardian of the minor under 12 years old, upon presentation of the identity document of the parent/guardian and the minor. (Original Document or Authenticated Copy).
Attention:
– It is mandatory that the document of the minor under 12 years old has the minor’s CPF;
– it is mandatory to carry a valid ticket for the same sector as the gratuity to be withdrawn;
– Withdrawal of the gratuity exclusive to children under 12 years old, not applying, therefore, to people over 60 years old or PCD and their companions.
Visitor (up to 3 tickets per CPF)
From 7/20 (11 am) to 7/24 (3 pm)
ATTENTION: E-TICKETS WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE FROM 12PM ON 7/24.
In-person Sale (if the sale is out of stock online): 7/24, from 3:00 pm to 6:45 pm, at the Ticket Office on the Rampa de Integrao
Visiting Sector: Amarelo Superior, Porto B1 (access via Mineirinho, via the integration ramp)
Price: BRL 100.00