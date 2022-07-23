Atltico vs Corinthians: probable lineups of the head-to-head in Serie A

photo: Montage with images by Pedro Souza/Atltico and Rodrigo Coca/Corinthian Agency Forwards Hulk, from Atltico, and Willian, from Corinthians, are the great names of the classic for the Brazilian Championship

To start a new phase on the pitch and follow the lead of leader Palmeiras in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, Atltico aims to win against Corinthians, at 6 pm this Sunday (24), in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, in a valid direct confrontation for the 19th round. See, below, the probable schedules for the duel.

After the dismissal of coach “El Turco” Mohamed and the signing of multi-champion Cuca, Atltico himself talks about “renewed astral” on social media. The return of the coach from Paraná changed the atmosphere of the club even before his arrival, and Gigante da Pampulha should once again receive more than 50,000 athletics in another game of Galo.

With the same 32 points as Corinthians (2nd place), the Minas Gerais team occupies the 3rd place in the table for having one less victory than the São Paulo team. In addition to the positive result in a direct confrontation for the title of the Brazilian, Atletico seeks to shorten the distance to the leader. Verdo has 36 points and, in the 19th round, will host Internacional (6th place), at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, at 4pm this Sunday.

Who left and who arrived in the period without Cuca in the Atlantic At the end of last year, Atltico loaned Alan Franco to Charlotte FC. He is in Talleres, Argentina. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Ademir was hired by Atltico after the end of the relationship with America. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Midfielder Guilherme Castilho returned on loan from Juventude. Club wants to sell the player permanently in this transfer window. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Midfielder Nathan was loaned to Fluminense earlier this year. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Fbio Gomes was hired earlier this year. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Diego Costa terminated his contract with Atltico earlier this year. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Midfielder Hyoran was loaned to Bragantino in January. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Volante Otvio was loaned to Atltico in February by Bordeaux, from France. He has already signed permanently with Alvinegro. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Volante Tch Tch terminated his contract with Atltico in April to sign permanently with Botafogo. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Luis Otvio Echapor was loaned to Ponte Preta in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Defender Micael was loaned to Houston Dynamo, from the United States, in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Half Dylan was sold to the New England Revolution, of the United States, in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Savarino was sold to Real Salt Lake, from the United States, in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Without a club since leaving Metz, France, defender Jemerson was hired by Atlético in June. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Without a club since leaving Shenzhen FC, from China, striker Alan Kardec signed for Atltico in June. – photo: Publicity/Atltico On loan from Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk, attacking midfielder Pedrinho signed for Atlético in June. – photo: Publicity/Atltico At the end of June, young striker Svio was sold to City Group. He was transferred to PSV, from the Netherlands. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Without a club after the end of his contract with Boca Juniors, from Argentina, striker Cristian Pavn signed for Atltico in July. – photo: Publicity/Atltico

athletic

The main novelty at Atltico is the return of the striker, highlighting Hulk, who was spared the draw with Cuiab to control muscle fatigue. In turn, Eduardo Sasha, who is treating a tendonitis in the thigh, should stay out. Left-back Dod, recovered from Covid-19 last weekend, is expected to return to the bench.

Antonio Mohamed’s moments in the Atlantic Antonio Mohamed was introduced as Atlético’s coach on January 25th. Argentino took over the position left by Cuca, multi-champion with Galo the previous year In February, Turco won his first title for Atltico: the Supercopa do Brasil, with victory over Flamengo, on penalties – photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico Turco’s first defeat by Atltico was against URT, for the Campeonato Mineiro – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico In April, Mohamed celebrated winning the Campeonato Mineiro, won over rival Cruzeiro, in Mineiro – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Defeat for América, in Independencia, for the Brazilian Championship, was one of the five suffered by Atltico under the command of Turco – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press In the defeat to Tolima at home, in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, Turco was also the target of protests from the fans – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico In the 1-1 draw with Santos, in Mineiro, for the Brazilian Championship, Antonio Mohamed was booed by the crowd – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico A 5-3 defeat to Fluminense, in Rio, endorsed the crowd’s questioning of Turco’s work at Galo – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico A 2-0 victory over Flamengo, for the Brazilian, gave Turco survival in office. Coach was criticized for Atletico’s bad performances and results – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico A new victory over Flamengo, this time for the Copa do Brasil, relieved even more the pressure on Mohamed – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Galo, however, was eliminated by Flamengo in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, with a bad presentation by the team led by Antonio Mohamed, at Maracan – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico A draw with Cuiab, at Arena Pantanal, marked the end of the ‘Antonio Mohamed era’ at Atltico. Turkish played 45 games against Atltico this season, with 27 wins, 13 draws and five defeats – almost 70% success – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

Mariano, Allan, Nacho Fernndez and Keno, reserves against Dourado, should return to the starting lineup. Newcomers in the last round, Pedrinho, Pavn and Kardec will probably continue as options on the bench. Defender Jemerson may be listed for the first time.

Therefore, the likely lineup of Atltico has Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello (Nathan Silva), Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez; Keno and Hulk.

Corinthians

Corinthians, in turn, may have the debut of the defender Balbuena, presented this week and regularized in the CBF’s BID. In addition to him, Fagner, Maycon and Willian are expected to remain in the starting lineup.

On the other hand, Renato Augusto and Jnior Moraes, injured, should be out. Both deal with physical problems in the Thymus medical department. Right-back Rafael Ramos, suspended for the third yellow card, another absence. Fagner, who returned after a muscle injury, must return to his initial training.

Thus, the likely squad for Corinthians will include Carlos Miguel; Fagner, Gil (Balbuena), Raul Gustavo and Fbio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Maycon; William, Rger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.