Atltico’s children of Hulk receive congratulations from Neymar, Messi and CR7

photo: Hulk’s Instagram Hulk’s family featured a special video this week

Striker Hulk prepared an “unusual and surprising” gift for his sons Ian and Tiago. The highlight of Atltico released a video this Friday (22) where his children, who celebrated their birthday last Wednesday (20), are watching the congratulations of Neymar, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the post made on his social networks, Hulk highlights that his children didn’t want anything material. So, the athlete, who played with Neymar in the Brazilian National Team and against Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for Brazil and in the UEFA Champions League, asked his professional colleagues to send a video to his children.

Ian turned 14, while Tiago was two years younger. Both were very effusive with the special congratulations sent by the best players in the world. The paternal initiative had a lot of repercussion on social networks.

Hulk has been one of the highlights of Atltico since his arrival and was champion of the Brazilian Championship, Copa do Brasil, Supercopa do Brasil, in addition to the Mineiro championship twice. With the Galo shirt, the striker has scored 59 goals in 101 matches.