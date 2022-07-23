Avaí never lost in Ressacada to Flamengo in official games

Just one match away from ending the 1st round of this Série A, Avaí already has its home team campaign well consolidated as the team’s strong point in this first part of the dispute.

Of the 21 points won by Leão until the 19th round, 17 of them were obtained at Estádio da Ressacada, through a campaign that has five wins, two draws and only two defeats in Florianópolis. It is here that Avaí will face Flamengo, this coming Sunday (24). A curious fact, allied to the good campaign at home this year, is that Avaí never lost in Ressacada to a red-black team.

Five official matches have already been played against the Cariocas, with three victories Avaianas and two draws. Confident of another good result, the president of Ava, Júlio César Heerdt, praises the contagious rhythm of his fans:

“It’s an extremely important factor. One of our goals in the championship is to make our field command count, because this will be fundamental for us to remain in Serie A. The more points we score at home, the closer we will be to guaranteeing the planned objective. We are working hard to produce an environment of support for our fans, because when that happens, Ressacada pulses and pushes our team”, declares Heerdt.

Despite the good numbers at home, outside Florianópolis, Avaí has ​​been finding difficulties and arrives to face Flamengo after being defeated in Castelão by Ceará. Coach Eduardo Barroca minimizes the result and expects a more effective team against the red and black.

“Against Ceará we had a good offensive volume, we created situations, but we were not effective. This was a lesson and we need to change that to face Flamengo. When we have a chance, we need to score. we will try to repeat this to be able to face a great opponent that is Flamengo”.

A positive result against the packed opponent will guarantee Avaí the possibility of finishing the first stage of the Brasileirão with a safe distance from the relegation zone. Aware of the enormous challenge he has been facing this season, president Júlio César points out that the team’s main objective is to guarantee its permanence in the first division.

“Our management began this year inheriting many problems, the main one being the delay in salary sheets. Since then we have been working on our limits to bring the club back to financial health and, at the same time, modernize Avaí. But we know all the limitations that the current moment imposes on us. We have, perhaps, the smallest budget in Serie A, with a payroll of around 1.5 million per month. We work with the objective of keeping the club in the 1st division and, from then on, consolidating the path to a gradual evolution”, concludes Heerdt.

With 21 points, Avaí enters the 19th round as the 13th place in the leaderboard. Flamengo, on the other hand, is recovering and occupies the 7th position with 27 points conquered and a sequence of 4 wins in the last Brasileirão games.