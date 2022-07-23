Baba Voss is threatened in the official trailer for the final season of See

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the third and final season of See, a post-apocalyptic drama starring Jason Momoa. Check it out above.

With eight episodes, the series will premiere on August 26 – with a new episode weekly on the Apple platform.

The series is set in the distant future, after a deadly virus decimates humanity, leaving the survivors blind. Baba Voss (Jason Momoa), father of twins born centuries later with the mythical gift of sight, must protect his tribe against a powerful and desperate queen who wants to end the twins.

Dave Bautista, Alfre Woodard, Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett and Trieste Kelly Dunn star in the series.

Jonathan Tropper is showrunner and executive producer alongside Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games – Song of the Birds and the Serpents), Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale and Anders Engström.

The series features cast and crew who are blind or have low vision and was honored for its representation of the visually impaired, earning the Ruderman Family Foundation’s Seal of Authentic Representation in 2020.

See is available on Apple TV+.