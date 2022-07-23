Banfield says agreement with São Paulo for Galoppo is close

The negotiation for Giuliano Galoppo to be a São Paulo player is close to being finalized. According to the UOL Esporte together with the board of Banfield-ARG, the agreement is “very close” to being closed this Friday (22).

The 23-year-old even arrived in Brazil and should sign with Tricolor. The São Paulo club is running out of time because it only has until next Tuesday to register new players for the Copa do Brasil dispute. On Thursday of next week, the team receives América-MG, for the quarterfinals of the competition.

The main obstacle to the agreement was the financial part. Banfield wanted US$8 million (R$42 million), and wanted to keep 10% of the midfielder’s economic rights. São Paulo was initially willing to pay only US$ 4 million (R$ 21 million), but could extend the amount to US$ 6 million (R$ 32 million).

The São Paulo club denied that the money received from the sale of Gabriel Sara to Norwich-ING would be used to help pay Banfield to bring Galoppo. Júlio Casares, president of São Paulo, made a point of emphasizing that the 9.5 million pounds (R$ 61 million) received from the English club will be used to pay off the debt that São Paulo has with the players of the current squad due to the Covid-19 pandemic, when the club reduced the salaries of athletes and employees.

In the current season, Galoppo has shown a goal scoring characteristic. So far, in 27 games, between Sudamericana and Argentine tournaments, the player has scored eight goals and given two assists.

Earlier this month, Galoppo had a gala performance against Boca Juniors. The number 8 scored a beautiful volley goal, gave an assist and commanded Banfield’s 3-0 victory at Bombonera.

The player was not listed for the match against Talleres, on the night of this Thursday (21), defeat by 1 to 0. It was the third game in a row that Galoppo is out of the Banfield team.