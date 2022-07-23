“Before thinking…”; Rivaldo exposes favorites and does not shy away from alerting Flamengo’s reality in the Brasileirão

It is undeniable that the arrival of the technician Dorival Junior in Gávea resulted in a turning point in the Rubro-Negro scenario during the season. As soon as the coach replaced the Portuguese Paulo Sousa, the mengão presented more solidity on the field and became one of the strong competitors to the Brasileirão, as well as getting its place in the quarterfinals of Libertadores.

This Friday (22), the Betfair website calculated the chances of the teams to win the Brazilian Championship. Palmeiras leads the competition and the odds, with a 23% chance of being champion, if you bet on the São Paulo team, the quote is R$ 1.03 for each real bet, In second place appears the champion of the 2021 edition, Atlético Mineiro, with 22% (R$ 1.08 quotation). Mengão appears in third place, with 15% (R$ 10.0 quotation).

The betting site released the complete list and a five-time world champion for the national team and elected best player in the world in 1999, gave his opinion on the dispute and pointed out what the Mais Querido is currently concerned about. This is Rivaldo.

“The Brazilian Championship is very competitive and difficult to predict, a lot could happen in this second half of the tournament, but at the moment, teams like Palmeiras and Atlético Mineiro have been showing their strength and are favorites in the fight for the title, while Flamengo and Fluminense, who they are having a good time, they aim for the G4 before also thinking about the title”, said Rivaldo, in an interview with Betfair.