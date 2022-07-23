Behind the scenes of the gala dinner with Botafogo partners in Niltão: menu, Luis Henrique, John Textor’s plans and search for reinforcements

seven members of Botafogo were invited by the club to a gala dinner on the edge of the Nilton Santos Stadium this Friday (7/22). Members rescued the special experience on the “shirt 7” and had no idea what lay ahead. They didn’t. The meetings with John Textor and the newly hired Luis Henrique were a real surprise. It’s the StoveNET Tell us a little about the backstage of that night.

Everything was arranged after creating a WhatsApp group. The only directions given to the privileged were that they needed to be on site at 7:30 pm and that the indicated attire was fine sport. Despite the curiosity of those involved, nothing more was shared. “That’s all you need to know”.

Reserved in a small room next to the stadium’s elevators, the seven partners were called individually to the field and, right away, they already came across the figure of John Textor, the majority shareholder in Botafogo’s football. Thairo Arrudadirector of SAF, and Paula Young, head of international relations activation in the commercial department, were also present. The table was set on the athletics track.

Luis Henrique excited to return

Presented in the afternoon at Nilton Santos, Luis Henrique appeared and quickly interacted with everyone. The striker did not have dinner, but open and communicative, he talked about his recent visit to Olympique de Marseillein France, and was very excited about the opportunity to wear the Glorioso shirt again.

Menu has dessert that hooks Textor

John Textor stayed with the Botafogo people for practically the entire dinner. Speaking of dinner, the menu at “glorious night” was neat. He departed from a shrimp cocktail or one mix of canapésgoing through two salad options: buffalo mozzarella caprese with tomatoes, basil and pignoli or one mix of greens and sprouts, with caramelized walnuts, roquefort and strawberries in the parmesan basket. That’s because we didn’t even get to the main course. They had three alternatives:mignon roast beef with bearnaise“, Panko crusted salmon with Dijon sauce” and “ricotta rondelli with shitake sauce“. As for dessert, a curiosity. Textor had to leave precisely at 10pm, but when I was ready to leave Niltão, the desserts arrived. And the American could not resist the Nougatine pie, traditional French sweet that takes creamy and semisweet chocolate. O mix of vanilla leaves with red berries stood aside.

“Guys, I had to leave, but with this dessert… I’ll have to stay a little longer“, said John good-naturedly to the guests.

CT and priority of reinforcements for Glorioso

But it wasn’t just his culinary preferences that John Textor talked about. The partners were able to have a little access to the entrepreneur’s plans for the Botafogo. He reinforced that he considers the integration between the base categories and the main team to be very important, making a clear reference to the training centers. And if this is possible in the future, it will be “a dream come true”.

Regarding reinforcements, without much detail, it was expressed that the idea in the current second transfer window of 2022 is “solve the problems of the current squad”. And that goes through the priority hiring of a first midfielder with great marking power to protect the defense and a striker to help with the development of young Erison (23) and Matheus Birth (18).

Gifts given by the Stove

After dinner, Botafogo were also treated to a gift kit: a custom official game shirt with the brand of Blaze Bet, another shirt from the Shirt 7 program, a watch from Champion Watchand finally, a glass of beer signed by Brahma. A truly glorious night from start to finish.

