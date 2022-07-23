Bill Murray is not in Wes Anderson’s new Covid movie

Recurring face in movies Wes AndersonBill Murray will not be in asteroid city, the filmmaker’s new feature film. The absence left fans confused when the film’s cast was announced last Wednesday. It turns out that the 71-year-old veteran actor had Covid-19 just before filming began last September.

By then, Bill Murray had acted in nine of the ten feature films already released by Wes Anderson as a director. A source close to the production explained to Variety that he would be in Asteroid City, but that the infection with the new coronavirus forced a last-minute change. Steve Carrell replaced him.

In addition to Carrell, Asteroid City has a strong cast. It includes Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Jeffrey Wright, Jason Schwartzman, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend and Maya Hawke.

But it doesn’t end there. Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson will also appear.

The film is in post-production and is scheduled for release at the end of 2022. Considered a “romantic dramedy”, it will be a “poetic meditation on the meaning of life”. The film will take place in a fictional desert town in the United States in the mid-1950s.