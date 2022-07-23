Black Adam will have Viola Davis return as Amanda Waller

Although it has announced that it has revealed to the external public of San Diego Comic-Con 2022 the same trailer shown inside Hall Ha Warner Bros. kept secret, for those who did not attend the event in person, the return of the Oscar winner Viola Davis in the role of Amanda Waller. Marcelo Forlani of Omelet watched the special version of the preview and confirmed the information.

With this, Davis will give life to the character for the fourth time, after incorporating her into Suicide squad (2016), The Suicide Squad (2021) and Peacemaker (2022).

On the Warner panel, also featured a preview of Shazam! two. In addition to The Rock in the title role, black adam will count on the actor Aldis Hodge (The invisible man) as Hawkman. The cast also has Sarah Shahi (sex/life), Pierce Brosnan (007) and Noah Centineo (To All the Boys), such as the members of the SJA, and Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin) as the likely big villain.

the solo movie of black adam has direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (The orphan), script of Adam Szytkieland will premiere on October 21, 2022.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place between July 21 and 24 and has full coverage on Omelete’s website, networks and channel.

The first day was already marked by news from Dungeons & Dragons, Teen Wolf and The Legend of the Lost Treasurewhile convention Friday promises panels from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, animations from marvel studios and The Walking Dead. Saturday, the busiest day of the event, will have panels from Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios.

