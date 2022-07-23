Black Widow | Yelena creators say they were tricked by Marvel

Creators of Yelena Belova in the comics, Devin Grayson (screenwriter) and JG Jones (artist) stated that Marvel Studios works with misleading contracts related to the use of characters in film or television adaptations.

‎The two have had their pay cut drastically, even with Yelena appearing in important projects.

‎During an interview with ‎‎The Hollywood Reporter‎‎Grayson and Jones believed they would each receive $25,000 for Yelena’s appearance in ‎‎Black Widow, ‎‎according to a contract signed in 2007.

However, Grayson revealed that after arguing with Marvel representatives for months over the payment issue, he ended up only getting $5,000 in November last year with no explanation.‎

‎Jones has not shared details of his payments, but has confirmed a number similar to the one Grayson received.

“Having spoken with a number of creators, Marvel’s financial offers seem a little bit of a bait and trade type. They show you a large number, then little by little reduce the actual payout.”‎

stated Jones.

‎The 2007 settlement stated that Grayson would receive $25,000 for an appearance in a theatrical film, $2,000 for a TV episode that was at least 30 minutes long, and $1,000 for a TV episode that was under 30 minutes.

‎With the help of a lawyer, Grayson was able to uncover some of the ways Marvel cut the amount little by little.

Initially, Marvel Studios would split the sum between the creators, seeing Grayson and Jones receiving $12,500 each.

Then, if a film featured more than one character within a Special Character Contractthen this pot of money ($25,000) would be shared among all credited creators.

Grayson and others said it was a deceptive deal.

“It’s like the Publishers’ Clearing House sweepstakes. You can make $1 million, but you won’t.”

‎After participating in Black Widow‎‎, Yelena Belova appeared in the series Gavião Arqueiro do ‎‎Disney+ for a considerable arc. When she contacted studio representatives, Grayson was told she would only be paid $300 per episode.

It is worth remembering that Walt Disney Studios faced a legal battle against Scarlett Johansson, starting in July last year, where the actress alleged a breach of contract, something that surprised the industry.

On September 31, an agreement was finally reached.

Johansson received an additional $40 million from the studio due to the film’s hybrid release. So, adding to the US$ 20 million of the traditional fee, it is US$ 60 million.

“It’s important, in general, to know your own worth and stand up‎‎. In this industry, I’ve been working for a long time. It’s almost thirty years. Many things have changed in that time. So there’s definitely a moment where you think, ‘If I do this, I’ll be blacklisted and never work again.’ “

Said the actress at the time.